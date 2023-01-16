Read full article on original website
Sprint Football in the Long Run
I recall the day in 1981 when I was being given a tour of the Cornell Athletics complex, having just been hired to be part of the staff. I met several coaches – some of whom I had heard of – I met some staffers, some athletes, and when I saw a sign on a door that said “Lightweight Football,” I asked my tour guide for clarification. “Lightweight Football was once known as 'the 150s,' because that was the weight limit,” my tour guide said, “but now the weight limit has been raised.” He added, “You should check out a game. It's different.”
Sciarabba Leaves Legacy on Ice
Andrew J. Sciarabba grew up in Rochester, where he attended Catholic schools from first grade through college. By the time he was in high school he knew he wanted to become a Certified Public Accountant. “ I wasn’t skilled in mathematics, but I could add and subtract,” Andy modestly assessed. Working at Don and Bob’s Hot Dog Staff after school, summers and holidays, Andy set his sights on joining a CPA firm after college. He joined Touche Ross in 1965.
Weekend Planner 1/18 - 1/25
Ecopoetry: A Reading and Conversation with Mary Gilliland and Brandon Krieg. Buffalo Street Books, 215 N. Cayuga Street (Dewitt Mall), Ithaca | How do poems evoke natural landscapes as ideas of both beauty and precarity? What can poetry contribute to ongoing efforts to rescue the earth from the catastrophic damage inflicted by human technology and greed? Gilliland and Krieg will share their poems and discuss these questions with each other and with moderator Roger Gilbert. (Photo: Provided)
Vacant Business Locations in Ithaca
I suggest it would be worthwhile to publish a report on why so many business locations in Ithaca stay vacant for months or even years. The downtown Tops location has been vacant since June of last year. The location of the former Buffalo Wild Wings - near Kohl's- has been vacant for more than a year. The former Bon Ton at the mall has been vacant for more than a year — and the mall itself feels like a ghost town, with many vacant store locations.
Cinemapolis Premieres New Executive Director
Kate Donohue is the new executive director for Cinemapolis, the position previously held by Brett Bossard, who recently moved to a new job at his alma mater, Ithaca College. Donohue moved to Ithaca with her family in 2016, and her background is in writing, teaching and non-profit organizations. Kate Donohue spoke to the Ithaca Times two days before taking the reins at Cinemapolis. She talks about the duties of the job, the first movie her daughter saw post-pandemic, and the shared shorthand of movie love.
In Support of Repurposing Masonic Temple at N. Cayuga Street
That a wealthy landowner has been permitted to let this historic building sit uninhabited and unused -- especially when it could be rehabilitated and repurposed for the entire community's benefit -- points to one of the biggest problems in our capitalist system. I was part of a couple groups that...
Bangs Ambulance Responds to More than a Dozen Ice-Related Injuries in Single Day
January 17, 2023 will go down in history as one of the slipperiest days the City of Ithaca has ever experienced. Tompkins County experienced several hours of freezing rain during the morning rush hour on January 17 — leading to numerous pedestrian injuries and motor vehicle crashes throughout the county.
Regal Cinema Lansing Closed After Bankruptcy
The Regal Cinema movie theater on Catherwood Road in Lansing has closed as a result of their parent company Cineworld filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In total more than 50 locations have closed nationwide since September. Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, behind AMC, with...
Tompkins County Public Library Director Currie Nominated to Fill Vacancy on County Legislature
Former Tompkins County Public Library Director Susan Currie has been selected as the Democratic candidate to fill the vacancy created by the November passing of county legislator Henry Granison. The search committee, comprising Democratic party members from Tompkins County Legislative District 3, selected Currie by unanimous vote. District 3 voters...
Another Year Another COVID Variant
Tompkins County Whole Health has issued a press release warning the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5. The new variant has been described by the World Health Organization as the most contagious subvariant yet and has been nicknamed the “Kraken” — after the mythical tentacle wielding Norwegian sea monster.
