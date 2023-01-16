I recall the day in 1981 when I was being given a tour of the Cornell Athletics complex, having just been hired to be part of the staff. I met several coaches – some of whom I had heard of – I met some staffers, some athletes, and when I saw a sign on a door that said “Lightweight Football,” I asked my tour guide for clarification. “Lightweight Football was once known as 'the 150s,' because that was the weight limit,” my tour guide said, “but now the weight limit has been raised.” He added, “You should check out a game. It's different.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO