Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after high-speed chase
A Leesburg man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. A Eustis police officer was on traffic patrol on Jan. 13 when he saw a white pickup truck traveling east on McDonald Avenue at nearly 70 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. The officer activated his lights and siren and began pursuing the speeding truck. The driver kept going and then accelerated into the Parkview apartments parking lot 1482 E. McDonald Ave. and finally came to a stop.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
leesburg-news.com
Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall
A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
leesburg-news.com
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly strangling woman in fight over cell phone
A 43-year-old Groveland woman is accused of strangling another woman during an argument that started when the victim wouldn’t let her use her cell phone. A witness told a Groveland police officer she was talking with the victim in the living room on Saturday morning when Shayla Talesha Rodgers came from the backroom with an attitude wanting to use the victim’s phone. The victim told Rodgers she was trying to show the witness something on her phone and she would let Rodgers use it when she was done, according to the police report.
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco detectives search for man that tried to steal car parts from vehicles
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco County Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that attempted to steal parts from cars in the Hudson area. According to detectives, On Jan. 9 between 11:40 p.m. and midnight, a suspect attempted to steal parts from several cars in the Sakera Rd. area of Hudson. The...
leesburg-news.com
Suspect indicted in murder of elderly couple in Mount Dora
A grand jury has indicted a suspect in the murder of an elderly couple at an assisted living facility in Mount Dora. Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80 were murdered at their home in the facility on New Year’s Eve. A butcher-style knife was found in Darryl Getman’s abdomen. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and found that the couple’s green Kia Soul was missing.
villages-news.com
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
leesburg-news.com
Unlicensed DUI suspect from Mexico jailed after found urinating in roadway
An unlicensed drunk driving suspect from Mexico was jailed after has was found urinating in a roadway in Leesburg. Hector Solis Losano, 35, of Leesburg, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday standing by a blue Ford truck urinating in the roadway in the area of North Mills Street and Bentley Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He got back in the truck and ran a stop sign, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.
leesburg-news.com
Homeless man accused of pulling knife on hospital security officers
A homeless man was arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on two security officers at AdventHealth Waterman. A Tavares police officer was dispatched at 4:23 a.m. Saturday to the hospital, located at 1000 Waterman Way. While on the way, the officer was informed the suspect was 36-year-old William Ray Turner, who he was familiar with from previous interactions, according to the police report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspicious driving leads to drug charges and arrest of Crystal River man
Suspicious driving during the early morning of Jan. 7 led to the arrest of a Crystal River man now facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. He was also issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. The arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported...
Comments / 1