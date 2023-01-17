ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested after high-speed chase

A Leesburg man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. A Eustis police officer was on traffic patrol on Jan. 13 when he saw a white pickup truck traveling east on McDonald Avenue at nearly 70 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. The officer activated his lights and siren and began pursuing the speeding truck. The driver kept going and then accelerated into the Parkview apartments parking lot 1482 E. McDonald Ave. and finally came to a stop.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall

A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg

A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly strangling woman in fight over cell phone

A 43-year-old Groveland woman is accused of strangling another woman during an argument that started when the victim wouldn’t let her use her cell phone. A witness told a Groveland police officer she was talking with the victim in the living room on Saturday morning when Shayla Talesha Rodgers came from the backroom with an attitude wanting to use the victim’s phone. The victim told Rodgers she was trying to show the witness something on her phone and she would let Rodgers use it when she was done, according to the police report.
GROVELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspect indicted in murder of elderly couple in Mount Dora

A grand jury has indicted a suspect in the murder of an elderly couple at an assisted living facility in Mount Dora. Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80 were murdered at their home in the facility on New Year’s Eve. A butcher-style knife was found in Darryl Getman’s abdomen. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and found that the couple’s green Kia Soul was missing.
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart

A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WILMINGTON, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
MOUNT DORA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Unlicensed DUI suspect from Mexico jailed after found urinating in roadway

An unlicensed drunk driving suspect from Mexico was jailed after has was found urinating in a roadway in Leesburg. Hector Solis Losano, 35, of Leesburg, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday standing by a blue Ford truck urinating in the roadway in the area of North Mills Street and Bentley Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He got back in the truck and ran a stop sign, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man accused of pulling knife on hospital security officers

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on two security officers at AdventHealth Waterman. A Tavares police officer was dispatched at 4:23 a.m. Saturday to the hospital, located at 1000 Waterman Way. While on the way, the officer was informed the suspect was 36-year-old William Ray Turner, who he was familiar with from previous interactions, according to the police report.
TAVARES, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL

