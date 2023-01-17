A 43-year-old Groveland woman is accused of strangling another woman during an argument that started when the victim wouldn’t let her use her cell phone. A witness told a Groveland police officer she was talking with the victim in the living room on Saturday morning when Shayla Talesha Rodgers came from the backroom with an attitude wanting to use the victim’s phone. The victim told Rodgers she was trying to show the witness something on her phone and she would let Rodgers use it when she was done, according to the police report.

