Tunkhannock, PA

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year daughter while her son watched television when her Carbondale house shook. "It really sounded like an explosion," she said. "It was really loud." The county 911 center fielded several calls about a boom that reverberated through Northern Lackawanna County,...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
Overturned truck closes 222 for hours

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An overturned truck closed Route 222 for hours during the Wednesday morning commute. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Schaeffer Road roundabout. Police said the driver was going a little too fast in the roundabout and the truck overturned. No...
Woman accused of killing parents in Montgomery County

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe she killed her...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Former Hotel Chellino in Carbondale slated for demolition next week

CARBONDALE — Once an upscale gathering place in the heart of the city, the century-old Hotel Chellino will soon be rubble. Weather permitting, crews plan to tear down the former hotel on River Street next week, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy said in an email. The $325,000 demolition is part of Carbondale’s Sixth Avenue bridge project.
CARBONDALE, PA
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February. "It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Monroe County man sentenced in drug-related death

EFFORT, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to distributing drugs that resulted in a man's death has learned his sentence. Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The DOJ...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Whitehall planners examine 55-plus community proposal

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building. The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, a community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Meuser talks shop with Tunkhannock businesses

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, talked shop Wednesday with downtown Tunkhannock business owners. Although he said he lives just 14 minutes away, and practically sees Wyoming County as “like home,” the county did not officially become part of the 9th Congressional District until Jan. 3. At his...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA

