ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
sportszion.com

UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury

UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
bodyslam.net

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287

The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
Digital Trends

UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Hill from home

The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year is happening tomorrow night, with two high-stakes championship bouts heading up the main card. With the 2023 UFC season already getting off to a strong start, this isn’t an event MMA fans will want to miss, but as it’s a UFC PPV, there’s only one way you can watch the UFC 283 live stream online if you’re in the U.S. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s how to watch UFC 283 online with ESPN+, along with some other details about what you can look forward to seeing in the Octagon on Saturday.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video

The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
sportszion.com

Will we see a title challenger from the Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny fight in UFC 283

UFC 283 was already expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view fight cards of 2023. Two title shots across the Flyweight and Light-Heavyweight divisions we scheduled including fighters like Hill, Glover, Moreno, and Figueiredo. But the Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny fight secretly has great implications as well. Gilbert...
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig hopeful for potential rematch with Jamahal Hill after UFC 283: “That’s ideally a great situation”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Paul Craig is likely rooting for Jamahal Hill on Saturday. ‘Bearjew’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir last July at UFC London. That defeat was a devastating one for Craig, as it snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Scottish fighter. He previously defeated names such as Shogun Rua and Nikita Krylov in that stretch.
Yardbarker

Dax Harwood recalls texting 'I'm so sorry this happened to you, man' to Kofi Kingson after being squashed by Brock Lesnar

On the latest "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Dax talked about talked about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in 2019:. "I was very, very upset," Dax said. "I remember that I texted Kofi. Actually, it was a group text with the three of them, The New Day, and myself and Dan. I apologized to him and said, 'I'm so sorry this happened to you, man. We're so upset. I can't believe this is for real’, not because of obviously anything with Brock, but how much he had worked and how hard he had worked to get to this point.
bjpenndotcom

MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”

Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
wrestlingnews365.com

Jade Cargill, A Female WWE Star, Receives Praise From Top Figure In The Sport

According to AEW‘s Jade Cargill, who has now held the TBS Championship for 373 days, she is the longest reigning champion in history and is also the only woman to hold the title so far. With that said, Jade Cargill made her debut in the sports entertainment industry back in 2021, so she keeps an eye on other female performers to see how they do things to get pointers on how to conduct herself. One example she gave was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC champ Alex Pereira gives timeline for return, open for Israel Adesanya rematch or Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira sees two viable options for his first title defense. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) to become middleweight champion at UFC 281. He thinks either a rematch with Adesanya or a matchup with former champ Robert Whittaker will be next – and he doesn’t have a preference.
MiddleEasy

Neil Magny On His Gilbert Burns Fight And Khamzat Chimaev Getting The Best Of Him In Training

Neil Magny spoke about getting bested in training with Khamzat Chimaev and facing Gilbert Burns in Brazil. The UFC welterweight division is just heating up. There is an official championship bout on the schedule between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman taking place in March and that means the top-ranked fighters will be vying for their shot at the winner. Two men that could have dibs on that number-one contender spot are Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns. These two men will be facing off at UFC 283 in Brazil this weekend and the winner could take on the champ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy