Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
sportszion.com
UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury
UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
bodyslam.net
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
Immune to doubt: UFC 283 headliner Glover Teixeira recalls being told 'you're past your prime' before debut
RIO DE JANEIRO – Glover Teixeira is an old man, relative to the usual landscape of mixed martial arts and he understands that. But in a way, that’s been the story of his entire career. As he sat at a UFC 283 news conference Wednesday ahead of his...
sportszion.com
Richard Schaefer reveals Jon Jones now the highest-paid UFC Heavyweight next to Conor Mcgregor
Francis Ngannou had his fair share of issues with the UFC. While the African prodigy claimed that his disputes with the UFC were never about the money but were actually more contractual and insurance related. Now that the ‘Predator’ has been released by the UFC, others will probably reap the benefits.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!. The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Controversial Comment
Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines because he said Rihanna "ain't Beyonce." This was his reaction to Rihanna being named the halftime performer for this year's Super Bowl. Smith made this comment about Rihanna while on The Sherri Show this Wednesday. ...
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 3: Jamahal Hill hits beach in Rio ahead of Touch-Him-Up University vs. Teixeira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
UFC 283 predictions: Who are we picking in Brazil's two title fights?
The UFC is on the road for its first pay-per-view of the year, and a pair of title fights top the lineup in Brazil. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
Report: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana bantamweight title fight in the works for UFC 285 in March
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is in talks to defend her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked division contender Irene Aldana at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to Combate. Nunes...
Digital Trends
UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Hill from home
The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year is happening tomorrow night, with two high-stakes championship bouts heading up the main card. With the 2023 UFC season already getting off to a strong start, this isn’t an event MMA fans will want to miss, but as it’s a UFC PPV, there’s only one way you can watch the UFC 283 live stream online if you’re in the U.S. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s how to watch UFC 283 online with ESPN+, along with some other details about what you can look forward to seeing in the Octagon on Saturday.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
sportszion.com
Will we see a title challenger from the Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny fight in UFC 283
UFC 283 was already expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view fight cards of 2023. Two title shots across the Flyweight and Light-Heavyweight divisions we scheduled including fighters like Hill, Glover, Moreno, and Figueiredo. But the Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny fight secretly has great implications as well. Gilbert...
Paul Craig hopeful for potential rematch with Jamahal Hill after UFC 283: “That’s ideally a great situation”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Paul Craig is likely rooting for Jamahal Hill on Saturday. ‘Bearjew’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir last July at UFC London. That defeat was a devastating one for Craig, as it snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Scottish fighter. He previously defeated names such as Shogun Rua and Nikita Krylov in that stretch.
Yardbarker
Dax Harwood recalls texting 'I'm so sorry this happened to you, man' to Kofi Kingson after being squashed by Brock Lesnar
On the latest "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Dax talked about talked about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in 2019:. "I was very, very upset," Dax said. "I remember that I texted Kofi. Actually, it was a group text with the three of them, The New Day, and myself and Dan. I apologized to him and said, 'I'm so sorry this happened to you, man. We're so upset. I can't believe this is for real’, not because of obviously anything with Brock, but how much he had worked and how hard he had worked to get to this point.
MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”
Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
wrestlingnews365.com
Jade Cargill, A Female WWE Star, Receives Praise From Top Figure In The Sport
According to AEW‘s Jade Cargill, who has now held the TBS Championship for 373 days, she is the longest reigning champion in history and is also the only woman to hold the title so far. With that said, Jade Cargill made her debut in the sports entertainment industry back in 2021, so she keeps an eye on other female performers to see how they do things to get pointers on how to conduct herself. One example she gave was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
UFC champ Alex Pereira gives timeline for return, open for Israel Adesanya rematch or Robert Whittaker
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira sees two viable options for his first title defense. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) to become middleweight champion at UFC 281. He thinks either a rematch with Adesanya or a matchup with former champ Robert Whittaker will be next – and he doesn’t have a preference.
Neil Magny On His Gilbert Burns Fight And Khamzat Chimaev Getting The Best Of Him In Training
Neil Magny spoke about getting bested in training with Khamzat Chimaev and facing Gilbert Burns in Brazil. The UFC welterweight division is just heating up. There is an official championship bout on the schedule between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman taking place in March and that means the top-ranked fighters will be vying for their shot at the winner. Two men that could have dibs on that number-one contender spot are Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns. These two men will be facing off at UFC 283 in Brazil this weekend and the winner could take on the champ.
