On the latest "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Dax talked about talked about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in 2019:. "I was very, very upset," Dax said. "I remember that I texted Kofi. Actually, it was a group text with the three of them, The New Day, and myself and Dan. I apologized to him and said, 'I'm so sorry this happened to you, man. We're so upset. I can't believe this is for real’, not because of obviously anything with Brock, but how much he had worked and how hard he had worked to get to this point.

