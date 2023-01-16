ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattleschild.com

Seattle/King County Clinic: Free dental, vision, medical care April 27-30

The Seattle/King County Clinic, providing free dental, vision, and medical care for those without affordable or accessible healthcare, will open its doors Seattle Center April 27-30. 2023 marks the eighth year the clinic has run. Serving 3,000 adults and children. The clinic is organized by by Seattle Center and Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Track legislation with Crosscut’s WA Bill Tracker

Does Washington State need a an official state dinosaur? Lawmakers in Olympia are grappling over that question after the introduction of House Bill 1020 on January 9. If it the idea makes it through this year’s 3-month session of the Washington State Legislature, the three-toed Suciasarus rex (the femur of which was found in Sucia Island Marine State Park) will have a new place in Washington history.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy