ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little returns, adds much-needed energy, shooting to rotation: ‘He’s fresh and he looked good’

By Aaron Fentress
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ late rally falls short during 105-95 loss to Philadelphia 76ers: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers went face-to-face with a true contender for the second consecutive game Thursday night and once again couldn’t quite match up. The Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the No. 5-rated defense in the NBA, engulfed the Blazers from the start, forced turnovers, made finding good shots nearly impossible and then withstood Portland’s valiant second-half comeback bid to win 105-95 at the Moda Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast

The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy