agupdate.com
2023 Cattle Market Outlook
The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought, there was no shortage of complex obstacles – many with effects that will carry through well beyond 2023. This Market Intel is a deep dive into the 2023 cattle outlook, and what producers can do to position themselves for what lies ahead.
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
Agriculture Online
Analyst expects improved soybean supply in coming months
March soybeans closed sharply lower yesterday with an outside day down. An early rally pushed the market to its highest level since June 13, but a combination of a wetter forecast for Argentina and a drier forecast for central Brazil helped spark aggressive selling. For the next several days, temperatures...
Agriculture Online
China approves import of Bayer's GMO alfalfa, Corteva canola after a decade
Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the U.S. government welcomed the decision after Beijing's slow approval process disrupted grain...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
Argentina to buy back $1 billion in foreign debt in signal to markets
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina will buy back overseas bonds equivalent to over $1 billion to improve its debt profile, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday, looking to send a positive signal to markets despite low reserves levels.
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December
UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
CNBC
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
NASDAQ
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
agupdate.com
Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025
The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
