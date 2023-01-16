ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

agupdate.com

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought, there was no shortage of complex obstacles – many with effects that will carry through well beyond 2023. This Market Intel is a deep dive into the 2023 cattle outlook, and what producers can do to position themselves for what lies ahead.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

USDA production report shakes grain markets

USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022

March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
Agriculture Online

Analyst expects improved soybean supply in coming months

March soybeans closed sharply lower yesterday with an outside day down. An early rally pushed the market to its highest level since June 13, but a combination of a wetter forecast for Argentina and a drier forecast for central Brazil helped spark aggressive selling. For the next several days, temperatures...
Agriculture Online

China approves import of Bayer's GMO alfalfa, Corteva canola after a decade

Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the U.S. government welcomed the decision after Beijing's slow approval process disrupted grain...
WASHINGTON STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
Reuters

China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Agriculture Online

Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023

Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Ethanol Producer Magazine

UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
NASDAQ

Top 4 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for 2023 and Beyond

Crypto prices crashed hard in 2022 as the previously up-and-coming sector ran into new headwinds like rising interest rates and the implosion of some large players, such as FTX. Beneath the surface, there were still reasons for optimism. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network stayed operational 24/7 with no downtime, remained...
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
agupdate.com

Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025

The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

