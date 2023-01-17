Read full article on original website
Fed's Harker says ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he's ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling off. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic...
Davos 2023: China recovery could be very quick -IMF's Gopinath
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China could see a sharp recovery in economic growth from the second quarter onwards based on current infection trends after the dismantling of most COVID-19 restrictions, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday. Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World...
METALS-Copper resumes rally on China optimism, low inventories
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Copper continued its rally on Wednesday, rising to its highest levels since June as speculators bet that low inventories and rising Chinese demand will lift prices. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $9,435 a tonne at 1147 GMT having...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Five Deeply Discounted Solid Green Growth Names to Watch
Last year was brutal for growth stocks in general, as investors seemed to find comfort in companies with cash in hand or the potential for free cash flow in the short term. Analysts are second guessing the Fed, and expectations of further interest rate increases will continue to discourage allocations towards growth strategies. Alongside the higher discount rates applied to long term future cash flow, investors fear that insufficient cash positions in not yet profitable companies heightens risk as they may be unable to raise equity or debt in current markets. Moreover, the lack of clarity on operating margins and how long inflation will put pressure on costs has turned many investors towards the fossil fuel industry’s extraordinary profits.
These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. […]
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ASML - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ASML HOLDING NV (ADR) (ASML). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ASML rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
POR Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.81), with the stock changing hands as low as $45.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Making Sense of the Early Q4 Results: Is An Earnings Cliff Coming?
We get into the heart of the Q4 earnings season this week, with more than 250 companies on deck to report quarterly results, including 86 S&P 500 members. By the end of this week, we will have seen quarterly results from about 28% of all S&P 500 members and will have a very good sense of whether the earnings-cliff narrative has started unfolding or been further pushed out.
September 15th Options Now Available For Barclays (BCS)
Investors in Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BCS options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
Calling All Contrarians: These 3 Cryptos Could Take Off in 2023
By nearly any metric, 2022 was for just about every cryptocurrency. As a result of sudden market implosions and spectacular crypto collapses, there was a serious erosion of investor trust in crypto as an asset class. In a year that saw both Bitcoin and Ethereum plummet by more than 65%, risky altcoins were hit even harder, with some falling by 90% or more.
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As...
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series G, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $23.23 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRG was trading at a 6.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Does It Make Sense to Buy Ethereum Now?
Excitement is building for the new Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) upgrade, known as Shanghai, which is tentatively planned for March. However, investor anticipation of this new Ethereum tech upgrade reminds me a lot of what happened with the Merge in 2022. This turned out to be a case of "buy the rumor, sell the news" -- the price of Ethereum increased briefly over the summer but began to slide as we got closer to The Merge. The big returns investors had hoped for never materialized, and Ethereum is now up less than 5% since the day of The Merge.
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on long liquidation, rising grains
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, on spillover weakness from feeder cattle futures and long liquidation as market players responded to a hefty net long position held by commodity funds, analysts said. CME February live cattle LCG3 settled down 0.725 cent at...
