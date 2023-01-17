Campbell scores 15 as Conway rolls over Ashley Ridge

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA - It was late in the game when Conway’s Khalil Campbell playfully got up from his chair as if he was going back on the court.



The time was well past when the 6-foot-4 senior’s services were needed.

Campbell led the way with 15 points as the Tigers, the third-ranked 5-A team in South Carolina, routed Ashley Ridge 59-30 in a Monday afternoon game.

Conway's Aiden Brantley (left) and Khalil Campbell (right) double-team an Ashley Ridge player. Photo by Mike Duprez

The Tigers improved to 18-1 and took out a 14-win team with ease. It was a much different game for the Tigers than their 49-46 slog over Region 6 foe Socastee the previous Friday.

“We just came out and played better,” Campbell said. “Just take the win.”

They certainly will in what was impressive performance. Conway's win on Friday at Socastee was much tougher than expected.

“Again, we’re playing at home,” said Conway coach Michael Hopkins. “It’s different than playing on the road. I knew Socastee was going to be ready. It's a region game. They know us.”

Aiden Brantley scored 13 points for the Tigers and Devin Grainger had 8.

Ashley Ridge (14-5) was led by Jayden Coffey with 10 points. The Swamp Foxes, tied for first in Region 7, figured to pose a significant challenge. But they didn’t as Conway raced to an early 7-0 lead and never let up.

Conway's Cam Alston (24) splits the Ashley Ridge defense to take a shot. Photo by Mike Duprez

“They were playing without their coach and had to make a two-hour trip for a day game,” Hopkins said. “That does things to your energy. I’m not taking anything away from us. We played very well.”

Opponents lately have tried to slow the Tigers with zone defenses and Ashley Ridge was no exception. But the Tigers were able to repeatedly attack the zone with backdoor plays and floaters off dribble penetration. Campbell’s six field goals were all layups.

“Guys kept feeding me and putting me in the right position,” Campbell said. “I kind of worked my way in so I could get easy baskets.”

At the same time, Conway played a lot of zone with traps. Ashley Ridge never could get comfortable with its offensive sets.

Conway's Tre Johnson (right) takes a rebound away from Ashley Ridge's Jeaaden Wadley. Photo by Mike Duprez

“It’s great when your offense is working and your defense is working,” Hopkins. “Our defense creates a lot of offense for us.”

Grainger set the tone for Monday's matinee by driving in for a layup following the opening tip. He then got a steal and fed Campbell for an and-one. Conway led 5-0 just 33 seconds into the game. Then came a Brantley layup and it was 7-0.

“I feel like we came out quick,” Brantley said. “That’s something we don’t usually do. We had a lot of energy in the warm-ups. I felt like that energy fed into the game.”

The Swamp Foxes were still within striking distance when Coffey’s floater cut Conway’s lead to 25-16 with 3:21 left in the first half.

What followed was an 13-2 run spanning into the third quarter that Conway used to put the game out of reach. It featured a nifty give-and-go layup by Brantley off a slick pass from Campbell, who also three baskets in the spurt. Campbell’s reverse layup on a baseline drive gave Conway a 38-18 lead with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

Conway's Javion Crawford battles Larry Johnson (22) of Ashley Ridge for a rebound. Photo by Mike Duprez

And it was pretty much over. Conway's starters headed to the bench before the third quarter was over and they cheered when reserves were put into the game. With about three minutes left, Hopkins called a timeout to put even more bench players in and that's when Campbell joking stood up.

“This is a fun bunch,” Hopkins said. “We tell them to enjoy the moment.”

They also had their eye on tougher games ahead, like Sumter, the region rival they host on Friday. The Gamecocks are half a game behind Conway in the region standings.

“I like it when we play as a team like this,” Brantley said. “Hopefully, we're going to take on Sumter the same way Friday night.”