Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Roundup: Tigers pick up third straight win
The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Tuesday with a 58-55 victory against Hanson. “This was a big win for us against a really good Class A team and should be a confidence-builder for us as we go forward,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “It was a back-and-forth battle all night, and neither team was able to get more than a five-point lead.”
Madison Daily Leader
Madison freshman to sing in S.D. Junior Honor Choir
Sophia Peterreins will join 75 singers from across the state to perform as the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir on Saturday. The 15-year-old Madison High School student competed against hundreds of South Dakota students during a three-part audition before being chosen to participate in the treble choir.
Madison Daily Leader
American Legion hosts Jokers Run fund-raiser
Seventeen steep steps stand between American Legion Post #25 and a building accessible to its members. McKibbin-Mosher Post #25 used to host its meetings on the second floor of the Madison Downtown Armory, its home since the building was completed in the 1930s, but the meetings are now held in the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center.
Madison Daily Leader
City stands with LAIC on proposed daycare facility
Earlier this month, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) announced its purchase of a 67.6-acre plat on the west side of Madison along US-81. This purchase is set to help the LAIC accomplish its two primary initiatives: increasing housing and establishing a daycare facility in Madison. On Jan. 5, LAIC...
Madison Daily Leader
City commissioners OKe change orders for unfinished construction projects
For some time now, Madison city commissioners have been looking for ways to address the issue of unfinished construction projects from last year’s season. Throughout their December meetings, commissioners discussed the potential for assessing liquidated damages on these projects that were unable to be completed through a combination of poor weather, contractor issues and material shortages.
Madison Daily Leader
City to address issues of Restricted Use Site
Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS), located two miles west and a half-mile north of Junius at 23241 446th Ave., has filled up sooner than expected. City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo said this is largely due to an influx in materials from the May derecho.
Madison Daily Leader
TIF districts: how they work and what they're for
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts are a valuable yet complicated tool designed to assist counties and municipalities with facilitating development in a defined geographic area. Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay said that while TIF districts can be very useful, they can also be difficult to fully understand. To remedy this, he...
Madison Daily Leader
Benefit will aid local family
As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side. Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
Comments / 0