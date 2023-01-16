The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Tuesday with a 58-55 victory against Hanson. “This was a big win for us against a really good Class A team and should be a confidence-builder for us as we go forward,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “It was a back-and-forth battle all night, and neither team was able to get more than a five-point lead.”

HOWARD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO