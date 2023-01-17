ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC

King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'

King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC

Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain

Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC

Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn

The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC

Be wary of lone policemen, warns London head teacher

A head teacher has warned pupils at her all-girls' school "not to allow a lone policeman to approach you at any time". Fionnuala Kennedy, head of Wimbledon High School in south London, made the comments after the David Carrick case. Met Police officer Carrick admitted 49 sexual offences, including 24...
BBC

Japan was the future but it's stuck in the past

In Japan, houses are like cars. As soon as you move in, your new home is worth less than what you paid for it and after you've finished paying off your mortgage in 40 years, it is worth almost nothing. It bewildered me when I first moved here as a...
BBC

NHS Wales: Open letter warns new contracts will force dentists out

The British Dental Association has sent an open letter to the Welsh government warning new contracts will force practices from the NHS. It was penned following Eluned Morgan's claims an extra £2m a year would help secure 112,000 appointments for new patients this year. The letter, addressed to chief...
BBC

India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary

The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
BBC

Bitzlato crypto founder charged with $700m financial crimes

Authorities have seized cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, and arrested its co-founder, accusing the firm of fuelling a "high-tech axis of crypto crime". The US Department of Justice charged Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, with running a business that catered to what he once described as "crooks". They said...

