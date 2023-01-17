ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old

A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say

A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says

A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy