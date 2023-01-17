Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
brproud.com
Three arrested on attempted murder charges in Ascension Parish shooting
DUTCHTOWN, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting on Highway 74. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Brandon Ellis, 27, of Darrow, Armarius Williams, 20, of Darrow and Marques Gipson, 18, of Geismar. Detectives learned that Gipson was...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
theadvocate.com
Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old
A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
theadvocate.com
One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say
A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
theadvocate.com
Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says
A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
Baton Rouge Teenager Shot on His Way to School by Former Classmate During Robbery Attempt
A Broadmoor High School student was shot and wounded by a former classmate trying to rob him while on his way to school Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the midsection.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying firework burglary suspects
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the identity of two people who allegedly stole almost $2,000 worth of fireworks.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
