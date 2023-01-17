Every business uses some kind of method to keep track of their income and expenses and everything else in between. People also use some method or another to track their finances as well, from pen and paper to something more sophisticated. One business may use a single software, however, due to different reasons they may have to switch to another. The need to convert is then important if they want to keep the records that were from the previous software. Converting may also be important when an accounting company is getting records from different companies that use different software from its own. Whatever the case, knowing how to convert is important. Learning how to convert files from MS Money to QuickBooks Pro is essential.

2 DAYS AGO