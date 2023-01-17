Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Clipchamp not opening or working, or Projects won’t load or export
You may encounter the issue whereby the Clipchamp extension in your browser or the web interface or the Clipchamp app installed on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer is not opening or working, or projects (containing the video, audio, and image files) won’t load or export. In this post, we provide the most suitable and applicable suggestions and solutions to these issues.
The Windows Club
Excel Toolbar not working [Fix]
This post explains how to fix Excel Toolbar if it is not working in Windows 11/10. Excel is one of the most popular spreadsheet tools used by more than half a billion people worldwide. While working with Microsoft Excel, a few users have reportedly faced a strange error where the icons on the toolbar stop responding to the mouse. For example, when they try to click on the ‘File’ menu to access the ‘Save’ or ‘Print’ command, the mouse click doesn’t work. Also, the commands are not highlighted when the mouse pointer passes over them. If you’re facing a similar issue and want to figure out how to fix the problem, then keep reading this post.
The Windows Club
Fix Error code Out of Memory in Chrome, Edge, Brave
Many users have reported experiencing the Error code: Out of Memory in their browser while accessing a web page. Out of Memory means no additional memory can be allocated to the program for use. And thus, the Out of Memory error occurs in your browser. This error is reported in Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Brave.
The Windows Club
Quick Access menu missing in Windows 11
Quick Access, a feature in File Explorer allows you easy access to your recent files and folders. You can manually pin or unpin frequently used folders via Quick Access. In the recent Windows 11 update, Quick Access is not in the place where it used to be. You can now find it in the left Navigation pane as a folder. But Some users encountered that the Quick Access menu is missing in Windows 11 and hence, they are not able to access files and folders. In this article, we are going to show you how to handle this issue.
The Windows Club
How to open and use Print Management Tool in Windows 11/10
The Print Management Tool is a utility of Windows 11 that enables you to install and manage printers in an organization or for your personal use. This app will provide you with a platform that has an easy-to-use interface allowing you to keep printing-related work hassle-free. However, few users know about this tool and how to open and use the Print Management Tool in Windows 11. Therefore, in this article, we are going to discuss this in detail.
The Windows Club
How to add, update or remove a watermark in Acrobat
If you work with PDFs in, you will at some point want to know how to add or remove a watermark in Acrobat. A watermark is an image or text added in front or behind the contents of a document. Watermarks are used to show ownership and status, or indicate the confidentiality of a document. Watermarks usually have a level of transparency to allow the content of the document to show properly.
The Windows Club
Fix amdkmpfd.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
This article lists some solutions to fix amdkmpfd.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11/10. This is a Blue Screen of Death error that occurs on computer systems with AMD graphics cards. The file amdkmpfd.sys, is part of the AMD graphics card device driver on your system According to the affected users, this error occurred after installing a Windows Update or after updating their graphics card driver. If your computer system has an AMD graphics card, you may encounter this BSOD error.
The Windows Club
Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage on Windows 11/10
If your Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage on Windows 11/10, you must act fast. Users have reported this issue after updating a problematic program. When the Task Manager shows wrong CPU usage percentages, it can lead to needless troubles for the majority of Windows users, as the figures could mislead you. The issues are not rampant, but users have reported many cases with Windows 11 running on AMD processors. In whichever case, if it happens to you, you must fix these wrong CPU usage percentages on the Task Manager.
The Windows Club
Multiple connections to a server or shared resource by the same user
While mapping a drive on Windows, some users encountered the “Multiple connections to a server or shared resource by the same user” error message. The same error message can also occur while opening a folder on the shared network on Windows 11/10. If you see this error message, use the solutions provided in this article to fix the problem.
The Windows Club
How to add Troubleshoot Compatibility to Context Menu on Windows 11/10
On your computer running Windows 10 or Windows 11 or newer version, some older games or apps created for earlier versions of Windows might run poorly or even not run at all. PC users can try running the games/apps in Compatibility Mode or run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter to detect and fix common compatibility problems on their devices. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to Add or Remove Troubleshoot Compatibility on the Context Menu in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to convert Files from Microsoft Money to QuickBooks Pro
Every business uses some kind of method to keep track of their income and expenses and everything else in between. People also use some method or another to track their finances as well, from pen and paper to something more sophisticated. One business may use a single software, however, due to different reasons they may have to switch to another. The need to convert is then important if they want to keep the records that were from the previous software. Converting may also be important when an accounting company is getting records from different companies that use different software from its own. Whatever the case, knowing how to convert is important. Learning how to convert files from MS Money to QuickBooks Pro is essential.
The Windows Club
CS: GO not launching or opening on Windows PC
If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) version 1535 on your Windows PC, we got you covered. In this post, we will be mentioning several working fixes based on different scenarios to fix the launch problem with CS: GO. CS: GO is a popular multiplayer tactical...
The Windows Club
Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool to be retired
Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) comes pre-installed in Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is used by Microsoft Technical Support agents to analyze diagnostic data remotely and to fix and repair issues on a user’s system. You can launch it by typing msdt in Windows Search or in the Run command box. In the future, you will not be able to use this tool as Microsoft has decided to retire MSDT. The Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool is to be retired by 2025, which is the same year in which Microsoft is going to end the support for Windows 10.
The Windows Club
System Cooling Policy missing in Power Options of Windows 11/10
If the System Cooling Policy is missing in the Power Options of your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will help you. Some users have complained that when they expand the Processor power management section in the Power Options box, they can’t find the System Cooling Policy setting there. Hence, they aren’t able to see or change their current System Cooling Policy setting on a laptop or desktop. The System Cooling Policy feature is not removed from Windows 11/10, it actually remains hidden by default.
The Windows Club
Fix Chrome high CPU, Disk, Memory usage in Windows 11/10
Some of the inbuilt features of Chrome include pre-fetch slowdown Windows 11/10 PCs. If you often face this issue, it’s time to disable some of the pre-fetch options. You can also choose to find out which tab is causing that problem. Check out tips to fix Chrome’s high Disk or CPU usage in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Best free User Persona Tools and Templates
Here is a list of the best free User Persona Tools and Templates to create customer, buyer, or user personas. A user persona is basically a UX design that defines your target customers. It consists of traits, goals, demographic information, and other qualities of the target audience. Using it, you can understand your customers better and enhance your business and services.
The Windows Club
The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request
When you log in to a Windows 11/10 domain-joined machine and try to connect to the already mapped drive or multiple client workstations are unable to correctly authenticate to the server and fail with the error message The system cannot contact a domain controller to service the authentication request, then this post intended to help you with solutions to the problem.
The Windows Club
How to check Print History in Windows 11/10
This post explains how to check Print History in Windows 11. When you print a document using your Windows 11/10 laptop or PC, it doesn’t keep track of it by default. However, if you want, you can enable Windows to save the print history so that you may refer to it later. This can be done by enabling the printer’s print queue to remember printed documents, or by configuring the Event Viewer to record all print events. A few third-party software also allow you to monitor the print activity on your system and view the list of documents that have been printed in the past. In this article, we will explain in detail how you can keep a log of the printed documents and check the print history in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
ChatGPT is at capacity right now; How to bypass?
ChatGPT has been in the news. Many have predicted that it might be the next big thing after Google. Whatever the buzz around it, there are many ways you can use the ChatGPT to work for you. You can use it differently to do many tasks and seek fun. Since ChatGPT is breaking the internet and everyone is trying to use it at least once and see what it actually is, some of the users are seeing some errors while trying to access this chatbot. In this guide, we show you different ways you can use to fix ChatGPT is at capacity right now error and how to bypass it.
The Windows Club
Fix Genshin Impact FPS drops and lags on PC
Several Genshin Impact users are reportedly facing lags and FPS drops in the game on their PC. As a result, the game’s performance deteriorates and you can’t play the game smoothly. In this post, we will be discussing different methods that you can use to improve FPS and decrease lags in Genshin Impact. So, let us check out the solutions now.
Comments / 0