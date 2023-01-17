Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
Cuddly Kokopelli Cave is a Farmington B&B Staple
Initially a local geologist’s dream office located seventy feet below sandstone ground, Kokopelli Cave became a five-star bread and breakfast in Farmington. It’s located on a three-hundred-foot desert cliff overlooking the lovely La Plata River Valley. Seventeen hundred square feet of carpeted cave offers a full kitchen, and jet tub water flow. Open March first through December first, it accommodates up to eight people for a one-of-a-kind experience. By Donna K. Hewett This story is sponsored by The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College and CMIT Solutions
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
Gallup, Farmington high schools see threats over social media
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shooting threats at schools in Gallup and Farmington Tuesday forced police to beef up their presence. The Gallup and Farmington police departments posted about the threats on their Facebook pages. There were two threats, one with a clip warning Farmington High School students not to show up to class. The other shows […]
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Comments / 0