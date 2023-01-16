ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investopedia

Largest Layoffs of 2023

Microsoft said on Wednesday that it will be laying off 10,000 employees; this is the second-largest number of job cuts announced thus far in 2023 and follows the approximately 154,386 total layoffs in Big Tech last year. Key Takeaways. The tech sector has already experienced a substantial number of job...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
CNBC

Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Autoblog

Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...

