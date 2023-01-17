Read full article on original website
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Aretemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck struggling with Rangers’ season on the brink
Gerard Gallant didn’t mince words Thursday night when talking about Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, two-thirds of a line the Rangers coach thinks is supposed to be contributing more than it has. Their chemistry “better get better,” Gallant said following the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. The second line has been sufficient on offense, but Gallant said it requires “a lot more” on defense. Panarin and Trocheck must produce. And then came Gallant’s stinger: “They should’ve scored three or four goals tonight, but they could’ve given up four or five just as easy. And that’s not what coaches want.” With...
Penguins' Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry activated from IR
The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting both Jeff Petry and Tristan Jarry back, activating the pair from injured reserve today. To make cap and roster room for their return, Kris Letang has been moved to long-term injured reserve, Jan Rutta has been moved to regular injured reserve, and Dustin Tokarski and Taylor Fedun have been reassigned to the AHL.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
Bo Horvat trade speculation ramps up as Canucks continue to flounder
The Vancouver Canucks have an anchor around their necks. The team has lost eight of 10, appears to be on the brink of a coaching change and seems to be ready to move on from captain Bo Horvat. President Jim Rutherford recently explained that the team’s best offer didn’t line up with Horvat’s performance this season, suggesting an extension wasn’t going to be possible.
