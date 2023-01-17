Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
SOSU collaborates with Choctaw Nation on jerseys
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)—Southeastern Oklahoma State University is partnering with the Choctaw Nation to celebrate Choctaw culture with some new basketball jerseys. Brainstorming began last summer, and the jerseys have finally made it onto the court. Featured on the front are the words "kucha okpulo"—roughly translating to "savage storm."
bryancountypatriot.com
Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant
A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
KTEN.com
Milburn school asks voters to fund early education center
MILBURN, Okla. (KTEN) — Milburn Public Schools has set a special election next month seeking approval of an $850,000 bond proposal. The bond, unanimously approved by the district's board of education, will go towards a new early childhood center for its Head Start and pre-K programs. "The classrooms will...
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 service interrupted
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
KXII.com
Grayson County Commissioners form committee to relocate Justice Center
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners are taking new steps to address the area’s growth and solve the controversial jail expansion. But commissioners worry the clock may already be counting down until the current plan to expand the jail in downtown becomes outdated. “I don’t think that current...
KTEN.com
Broken Bow boys outlast Lone Grove
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Broken Bow beat Lone Grove 52-34 in the first round of the Wampus Cat Classic on Thursday. The Savages will move on to play Pauls Valley at 8:20 in the winners bracket of the tournament.
KTEN.com
Fannin County Commissioners address water issues
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners discussed plans to address the future of the county's drinking water supply. County Judge Newt Cunningham said the county is experiencing some issues now that could develop into long-term problems in 10 to 20 years. "Our wells are becoming salty, and as...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced the beginning of the Waterloo Lake sewer line construction project Thursday. In a Facebook post, the city said the project will start on Monday and is expected to take 12-14 months. Waterloo Lake Dr. will be closed for the first few...
KTEN.com
Denison ordinance targets catalytic converter theft
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved a new ordinance to discourage the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Nationally, the number of the pollution control devices reported stolen soared from 3,300 to more than 14,000 between 2019 and 2020. "I think we are the first...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
fox7austin.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 girls abducted in North Texas
MCKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were abducted yesterday. Jennifer Burns, 6, and Jessica Burns, 9, were last seen yesterday around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas. Jennifer was last seen...
KTEN.com
Sherman City Council OKs plans for fire station, city hall
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council approved measures Tuesday to start planning construction projects for the central fire station and a new city hall. The central fire station needs a complete overhaul to add space to accommodate more firefighters and update its facilities. "As the city grows,...
KTEN.com
Two Gainesville teens killed in shooting
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Two Gainesville teenagers were shot and killed on Monday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 82 and North Culberson Street. The victims — identified as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile —...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro girls beat S&S in nail-biter
SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro and S&S went down the wire in girls basketball on Tuesday evening. The Lady Rams cut Whitesboro's fourth quarter lead to two points. However, the Lady Bearcats were able to make timely free throws on their way to a 47-43 victory. S&S's Brenna Howard reached...
KWTX
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
easttexasradio.com
Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.
The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
KTEN.com
Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
Comments / 0