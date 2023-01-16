Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
This mic'd up video of Marchand in the 2023 Winter Classic is hilarious
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception. The Boston Bruins left wing made his presence felt throughout the outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up the primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's tying goal in the third period, while also tallying two hits and one blocked shot.
David Krejci Moments: Bruins Sign Center To Six-Year Contract In 2014
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his top career moments in Boston. Next up: signing a six-year deal with the Black and Gold. The Bruins showed their commitment...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars play most detailed game of the season
Monday's Dallas Stars win was all about the coaching staff. And for a lot more reasons than just the obvious. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott were both let go by the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, so the first trip back was important. In addition to any revenge that might have been floating in the air, there was also positive emotions of embracing all that happened there in the previous three seasons.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
Panthers Announce Event Schedule for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers in partnership with Visit Lauderdale announced today additional events that will take place in South Florida surrounding the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Florida Panthers FTL Beach Sweep - Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Florida Panthers will host...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
Oettinger records his fifth career shutout win
The Minnesota netminder is tied for fourth in wins at 20-6-4 and ranks second in save percentage at .928. Jake Oettinger has had an interesting January. He won an emotional shootout against the Islanders last week, lost a shutout bid (and eventually the game) in the final second against the Rangers, and then logged a shutout on Monday against Vegas. It was a hectic ride, but it shows just how steady Oettinger has been this year.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers look for their fifth-straight win on Thursday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates...
NHL
What to expect on Ryan Miller Night
Fans attending the pregame ceremony should be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank is almost here. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will induct goaltending great Ryan Miller into the team's Hall of Fame and raise his No. 30 to the rafters. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to KeyBank Center will open at 4:30 and fans attending the sold-out game are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 so they do not miss the start of the ceremony.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Three-Goal Lead in OT Loss to Capitals
The New York Islanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at UBS Arena, earning a point, but losing a three-goal lead in the process. The Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but the Capitals chipped away to force overtime and eventually win it in the extra frame. Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, while Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals in regulation. Dmitry Orlov delivered the dagger to give the Capitals the 4-3 overtime victory.
NHL
Preds Extinguish Flames With 2-1 Win
Juuso Parssinen Records a Point in Seventh Straight Game, Ties Franchise Record. The Nashville Predators snapped a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Monday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuso Parssinen extended his point streak to seven games, tying the franchise record for a rookie, and Roman Josi...
NHL
All Down The Line
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.
Comments / 0