Monday's Dallas Stars win was all about the coaching staff. And for a lot more reasons than just the obvious. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott were both let go by the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, so the first trip back was important. In addition to any revenge that might have been floating in the air, there was also positive emotions of embracing all that happened there in the previous three seasons.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO