On Jan. 6, 2021, Harry Dunn thought he was going to die. The former JMU offensive lineman (’05) and current private first class of the U.S. Capitol Police stood on the west terrace of the U.S. Capitol building witnessing a “sea of people” assault police officers on the west lawn, according to his written testimony to the Select Jan. 6 Committee. Throughout the attack on the Capitol, Dunn helped other officers recover from chemical irritants and prevented other rioters from reaching injured officers, while enduring racial slurs from the rioters.

