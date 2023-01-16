Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
ng-sportingnews.com
Best QB in the NFL right now? Breaking down the Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen debate
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL right now? It is a popular question without a definitive consistent answer, but what happens with the teams of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow from the AFC divisional playoffs through Super Bowl 57 will help provide a better one. Tom...
ng-sportingnews.com
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
ng-sportingnews.com
How NFL's neutral site AFC championship will work: Location, tickets & more to know for potential Bills vs. Chiefs matchup
The NFL playoffs are setting up to create one of the strangest conference championship weekends in recent memory — at least, in the AFC. Should the Chiefs and Bengals play in the AFC championship game, it wouldn't be held at Arrowhead Stadium, despite Kansas City's AFC-leading 14-3 record. Nor would it be held at the Highmark Stadium, despite the fact Buffalo holds a head-to-head victory over the Chiefs.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Pray for Buffalo': How Bengals fan's Damar Hamlin sign continues to spawn kindness
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A father and son from Ohio will be mixed in with the 70,000-plus Bills fans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon; dressed in their best black-and-orange Bengals gear. They will be guests of the Bills Mafia. Josh Collins and his son Chance will bundle up...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals-Bills DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Leaving money on the table to draft an optimal squad
The Bengals and Bills will meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park this weekend for what should be an NFL Playoffs divisional-round slugfest. A lot of emotions surround this game — the last time they met, on Monday Night Football in Week 17 — safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest, and the game was postponed and ultimately cancelled. Now, Cincy — which technically finished with one fewer win despite leading that contest at the time it was called — must go into a difficult Buffalo setting to defend its AFC crown. This will be a difficult one to bet, but an easy one for which to assemble a DraftKings lineup. Today we will discuss the optimal DFS players to draft for this one, and why each one made the final cut.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is the Cowboys' kicker? Tristan Vizcaino signing adds new 'insurance' for Dallas after Brett Maher's missed PATs
The life of an NFL kicker can't be an easy one. Even at the best of times, you always know in the back of your mind you're just one bad day away from potentially losing your job. Brett Maher found that out the hard way this week. Just two days...
ng-sportingnews.com
Divisional Round DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
The divisional round is jam-packed with four high-profile matchups, setting NFL DFS players up for an entertaining weekend on the gridiron. For those in need of advice and picks for the weekend slate, our DraftKings lineup features several big-named stars along with a handful of value sleepers, giving us a chance to take home some cash on Sunday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Cowboys-49ers divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, more
The second-seeded 49ers play host to the fifth-seeded Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs divisional round on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). If you've read our betting preview, you already know we view this one as almost too close to call. So, in addition to playing a teaser parlay, we are also looking at the best player and game props from this NFC slugfest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more
The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rob Gronkowski critical of Aaron Rodgers' MVP talk: 'Don't you want Super Bowls?'
Rob Gronkowski doesn't appreciate all this MVP talk from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay signal-caller appeared Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he still thinks he can still play at an MVP-caliber level. Whether that's with the Packers or another team, he said, he's "not sure." Gronkowski,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER
The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl odds 2023: Chiefs, Bills, 49ers among favorites to win Super Bowl 57 heading into divisional round
Heading into the first week of playoff action, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +350 odds on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+400), Eagles (+500), 49ers (+550), and Bengals (+1100), and those five teams unsurprisingly remain atop the odds board heading into the divisional round.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game
Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
Comments / 0