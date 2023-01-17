Read full article on original website
Lakeview is very happy with 'ugly win' over Loy Norrix
After a comfortable lead early, the Spartans held on in the final minutes as Lakeview defeated Loy Norrix, 60-57, in this Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference boys basketball game at Lakeview High School on Friday. Here are five takeaways from Friday's game: ...
Bryant leads No. 13 LSU to outshine No. 12 Mizzou
Haleigh Bryant earns the All-Around title with a score of 39.750, including her Perfect 10 on vault, as the Tigers claw past Missouri, 197.150 to 196.525.
