Athens, GA

Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
People

Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat

January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Report: Bronny James Timeline for College Commitment Set

Bronny James has narrowed his college choices down to his top three, as Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reports the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. According to the report, James is expected to make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With College Hall Of Fame Decision

Not long after Georgia won its second national title in as many years, fans wondered if Stetson Bennett would make the College Football Hall of Fame. Well, that answer was decidedly "no." Why? Well, according to college football writer Connor O'Gara, Bennett is not eligible for the illustrious ...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Bills' Hamlin, North Cobb alum Waller among finalists for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

NFL Divisional Round Lock, Upset and Player Prop Advice

We find an interesting storyline heading into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Dak Prescott, who has only played in the NFL for seven seasons, is the oldest quarterback starting this weekend at the age of 29!
Albany Herald

Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa out vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the host Buffalo Bills, coach Zac Taylor announced. Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second quarter of the Bengals' 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH

