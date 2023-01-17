Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...

