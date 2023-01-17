Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grader Sloan Stolly, right, won the Logan County Spelling Bee Tuesday night, hosted for the first time at the Holland Theatre. Fellow BMS seventh-grader Caden Yoder is the runner-up winner. To conclude the spelling bee, he competed in a head-to-head spelling duel with Bellefontaine Intermediate fifth-grader Eva Wilson to break a previous tie for the runner-up spot. Judges said this tie for runner-up occurred for the first time in the county spelling bee’s history. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

2 DAYS AGO