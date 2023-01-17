Read full article on original website
Area Blood drives
Richwood Bank hosts Jan. 23 blood drive January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply by donating at the Richwood Bank community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 120 E. Sandusky St., Bellefontaine. Everyone who registers...
Flight student charged with OVI
Michael Molitor, 23, of Washington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs following a late night traffic stop that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, near the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol in that area...
BMS students sweep Logan County Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grader Sloan Stolly, right, won the Logan County Spelling Bee Tuesday night, hosted for the first time at the Holland Theatre. Fellow BMS seventh-grader Caden Yoder is the runner-up winner. To conclude the spelling bee, he competed in a head-to-head spelling duel with Bellefontaine Intermediate fifth-grader Eva Wilson to break a previous tie for the runner-up spot. Judges said this tie for runner-up occurred for the first time in the county spelling bee’s history. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
