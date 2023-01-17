No Solution in Sight for Rain-Caused Traffic Chaos; MLK’s Daughter Bemoans a Lack of Progress–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 16, 2023

One of the best things about the Steinway Society of Riverside County (SSRC) is that it’s not just about classical music, despite its “high-brow” name. When it was established in 2002, Ruth Moir and her founding group of community leaders received permission to use the Steinway name, but never received any funding from the famous grand piano company. Although the piano company itself is no longer in business, the name still conjures up images of serious pianists poised at the keyboard of a shiny black grand piano the size of a football field playing complicated classical music.

