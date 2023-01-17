No Solution in Sight for Rain-Caused Traffic Chaos; MLK’s Daughter Bemoans a Lack of Progress–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 16, 2023

Read full article on original website
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley.
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special
Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit
A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
Steinway Society of Riverside County Honors Jimi ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald at Bravo Children in Music Fundraiser on Feb. 19
One of the best things about the Steinway Society of Riverside County (SSRC) is that it’s not just about classical music, despite its “high-brow” name. When it was established in 2002, Ruth Moir and her founding group of community leaders received permission to use the Steinway name, but never received any funding from the famous grand piano company. Although the piano company itself is no longer in business, the name still conjures up images of serious pianists poised at the keyboard of a shiny black grand piano the size of a football field playing complicated classical music.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
Desert Arc to Host Fifth Annual ‘Champions of Change’ on Feb. 8
Desert Arc has announced it will host its highly-anticipated fifth annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event honors local companies and individuals in our valley who champion Desert Arc’s mission. This not-to-be-missed Recognition Awards Luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at...
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder today. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
New project will improve traffic flow at 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona
The 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona will be closed periodically on weekends, with some lanes closed at night during the week, as work starts to improve the flow of traffic.
Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured
The builder of a long-delayed resort development in La Quinta updated city leaders this week on his resort project. It was the first such official update he's given to the city since last summer. Robert Green of the Robert Green Company told city council members he is feverishly working to secure a new batch of
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
