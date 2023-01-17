ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

But But But...COVID!
4d ago

When this idiotic county allows someone in a luxury car pick up free food, it isn’t helping the real people in need. They need to actually demonstrate the need for “handouts”. Only then will we start to see a difference

3
mymcmedia.org

County Schools Holding Vaccination Clinics This Weekend

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) released a list of schools holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Sunday, Jan 21 and 22. The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Appointments are recommended. The MCPS COVID-19 Vaccination web page has additional information and is updated frequently. Available...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 19, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Jan. 19, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Board of Education: Policy Management Committee Meeting starting at 3:00 p.m. To watch live online meetings, click here. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 34, Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC

WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development

Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development

Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

From Takoma Park to Annapolis: Moore Sworn in as Governor

Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, who both have strong Montgomery County roots, were sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Maryland’s next governor and lieutenant governor respectively. Moore spent his first four years in Takoma Park, Miller was a delegate in District 15, which includes parts of the county. With his...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Deadly drug overdoses among young people in Montgomery County increase 120% in a year

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, leaders in Montgomery County came together to address an alarming trend of young people overdosing from illegal opioids.  Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said a 15-year-old student died from a suspected overdose this past weekend, which is what prompted the meeting. Elena Suarez joined officials to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Guide to Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Lunar New Year – also commonly known as Chinese New Year – begins Sunday, Jan. 22 and marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and is celebrated in both North and South Korea as well as Vietnam. The new year celebrations traditionally last for 16 days starting from New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program

The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Libraries Join Wizards Winter Reading Challenge

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has partnered with the Washington Wizards to introduce a new program to encourage reading skills in children and youth. “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge” is designed for school-aged children and teens. The challenge is open now and runs through March 31. “We are thrilled...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

