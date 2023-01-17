Read full article on original website
But But But...COVID!
4d ago
When this idiotic county allows someone in a luxury car pick up free food, it isn’t helping the real people in need. They need to actually demonstrate the need for “handouts”. Only then will we start to see a difference
County Schools Holding Vaccination Clinics This Weekend
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) released a list of schools holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Sunday, Jan 21 and 22. The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Appointments are recommended. The MCPS COVID-19 Vaccination web page has additional information and is updated frequently. Available...
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 19, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Jan. 19, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Board of Education: Policy Management Committee Meeting starting at 3:00 p.m. To watch live online meetings, click here. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 34, Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting.
Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC
WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
Elrich, Alsobrooks hope to forge close relationship as Moore takes over as Md. governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Wes Moore prepares to be sworn in Wednesday, two prominent county executives are hoping to forge a great working relationship with Maryland's next governor. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he and the new governor have many shared goals and objectives. Housing, childhood education,...
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
From Takoma Park to Annapolis: Moore Sworn in as Governor
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, who both have strong Montgomery County roots, were sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Maryland’s next governor and lieutenant governor respectively. Moore spent his first four years in Takoma Park, Miller was a delegate in District 15, which includes parts of the county. With his...
Deadly drug overdoses among young people in Montgomery County increase 120% in a year
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, leaders in Montgomery County came together to address an alarming trend of young people overdosing from illegal opioids. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said a 15-year-old student died from a suspected overdose this past weekend, which is what prompted the meeting. Elena Suarez joined officials to […]
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
Guide to Lunar New Year Celebrations
The Lunar New Year – also commonly known as Chinese New Year – begins Sunday, Jan. 22 and marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and is celebrated in both North and South Korea as well as Vietnam. The new year celebrations traditionally last for 16 days starting from New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival.
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program
The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
Montgomery County implements color-coded system for announcing school delays, closures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Public Schools has implemented a new color-coded process for informing students, parents and staff when weather requires a delay or closing, and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. MCPS has six operational status options, which will now...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
County Libraries Join Wizards Winter Reading Challenge
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has partnered with the Washington Wizards to introduce a new program to encourage reading skills in children and youth. “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge” is designed for school-aged children and teens. The challenge is open now and runs through March 31. “We are thrilled...
