Giants news, 1/18: Eli’s advice to Daniel Jones, Hurts, more headlines
Giants-Eagles X Factor: How healthy is Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts?. Mark Schofield discussed the impact of Hurts’ health on the Philadelphia offense during Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. “It hurts them a lot [if they can’t use the designed runs],” Schofield said....
Film Breakdown: How Mike Kafka successfully used 21 ‘PONY’ personnel vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants modified their offensive personnel usage in their 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Fans and pundits have suggested that the Giants should utilize more 21 Personnel - also known as ‘PONY.’. Mike Kafka ostensibly heard the suggestions, and the Giants used more 21 Personnel (two...
The Soul of Schoen: the 2023 Offseason as a Window into the Future of the NYG
We know that for all intents and purposes, the 2022-23 season was meant to be a treading-water kind of year. We all tittered when Schoen said "I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow." When he signed Mark Glowinski, Jihad Ward, Richie James and Jon Feliciano off other teams' scrap piles we shrugged and gave him a participation award. "Solid effort, Trader Joe," we said, "but we're not expecting anything from these bargain basement players." When he drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal we politely applauded. "Great, potential tentpoles that may amount to something in three-to-five business years, but an untrained monkey throwing poo at a prospect picture collage could have made those picks."
Giants news, 1/20: Giants-Eagles matchups, Hodgins, McKinney, more headlines
2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?. The first time these two teams played, Kafka was able to exploit James Bradberry’s aggression in the Eagle’s coverage scheme. There were several instances throughout the game where Isaiah Hodgins used double-moves to force mistakes on Bradberry’s behalf. The Giants were unable to exploit those mistakes, but they were there and Kafka surely remembers.
What if the Giants won the Super Bowl Mock Offseason
This is not a statement claiming that the Giants are going to hoist the Lombardi this year. I'm just bored and did a what if scenario mock. I will say this though, the Giants can beat Philly this Saturday. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas- 14.75 million in 2024. Easiest decision...
Giants news, 1/19: Dexter Lawrence goes viral, Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka, more headlines
NFL officials will reportedly be on the lookout for the use of illegal foreign objects (yes, this is football and not wrestling) by the Philadelphia Eagles during this weekend’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants. From Football Zebras:. Game officials will have a heightened sense...
The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants Wildcard win over the Vikings
The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and on Sunday they had their first playoff win since 2011. The Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in an exciting offensive showdown where neither team could shake the other. Chris and Nick dive back into the stats and tape to see how and why the game played out the way it did.
Injury report: Azeez Ojulari questionable, Fabian Moreau expected to play
Edge defender Azeez Ojulari (quad) is the only member of the New York Giants on the team’s final injury report prior to Saturday’s Divisional Round 2023 NFC Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ojulari is questionable. Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau, who was replaced in the final two minutes...
The New York Giant's Quest for Super Bowl 57 and The Lombardi Trophy
Since the inception of the team in 1925, the Giants have made the playoffs 32 times. They have won the Super Bowl Championships 4 times with their most recent winning in 2012. This season, they will be largely leaning on their leading candidates, including Saquon Barkley in the offense under the guardianship of coach Brian Daboll.
I can write more than just mock offseasons
Why did Daniel Jones seem to take a next step this season; what has changed? The obvious and easy answer is coaching but what about the coaching, besides the names and voices, have changed? What is it that Coach Daboll, Mike Kafka and Shea Tierney seem to have taught Daniel that the previous coaching staff could not?
Eagles said to have used ‘cheat sheet’ on placekicking attempts
WATCH: Giants having fun at practice
A big game is on the horizon but The Giants look like they are having fun and not letting it get to them.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield talks Giants, Daniel Jones
SB Nation NFL writer Mark Schofield joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss the surprising New York Giants and the rise of quarterback Daniel Jones. In this episode:. 0:45 — No one saw this coming. 2:40 — Crediting the Giants’ front office....
The butterfly effect, New York Giants edition
The “butterfly effect” is a term in popular culture that refers to the idea that in some complex systems, small changes at one point in time might lead to very different outcomes in the more distant future. It derives from a talk given by the mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz back in 1972. Lorenz was interested in something slightly different - how well weather could be forecast the farther into the future you go and how very small errors in what we know about the weather now translate into very different forecasts in the long term. But the popular usage of the term to mean that small seemingly unimportant things that happen now can create a very different future is more fun, so let’s ride with it.
Do the Giants have a playoff-caliber offensive line?
When the 2022 NFL season began, one of the biggest question marks about the New York Giants was whether their offensive line would be better than the awful 2021 version. General Manager Joe Schoen tried to do so with limited financial resources, signing free agents Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and a bunch of other low-cost offensive linemen and in-season waiver wire pickups, plus using draft picks on Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Marcus McKethan.
Giants’ fans believe! 64 percent think New York will beat Philadelphia Eagles
That catchphrase was coined by New York Mets’ relief pitcher Tug McGraw back in the 1970s. Apparently, when it comes to Saturday night’s 2023 Divisional Round NFC playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants believe. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 64 percent of those...
Giants’ RT Evan Neal knows ‘failure’s a part of life’
New York Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal has not had an easy rookie season. There have been a couple of regrettable games. Those include a three-sack, five pressures allowed Week 3 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys; allowing a sack and seven total pressures Week 16 vs. the Minnesota Vikings; allowing a sack and eight total pressures last week in the Wild-Card Round playoff game against the Vikings.
Giants-Eagles, Divisional Round: What to expect when the Eagles have the ball
The New York Giants have advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs for a third encounter with their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Big Blue faced the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field two weeks ago and lost 22-16. The Eagles played their starters to the final whistle, while the Giants rested key players.
