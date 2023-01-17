Read full article on original website
The Oldest Ski Area In Maine Is Also The Cheapest In The State
When you think of ski resorts in the State of Maine, there are a few that immediate come to mind. Probably the first two you thought of were Sunday River and Sugarloaf, right? Some of the other ski areas that come to mind might be Lost Valley in Auburn and Black Rock in Mars Hill.
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Maloney Takes on Maine: Her New Life after Retirement
The wide green-space nestles under a blanket of snow in the sharp Maine winter. The flowers and greenery hibernate underneath the layer of snow, waiting for the first signs of spring. The shoveled paths in driveways and hiking trails freeze over into icy walkways. Dana Maloney attaches her micro-spikes to the bottom of her boots, prepared to embrace the freedom she owns after starting her new life as a retired English teacher.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Here's a look into the snow seen across Maine today
MAINE, USA — A blanket of snow swept across the state Thursday night into Friday morning — a storm some Mainers didn't think they would get to see with the mild winter.
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Legendary Rocker David Crosby Was No Stranger to Playing on the Maine Stage
Legendary musician David Crosby has sadly passed away at 81 years old. Born David Van Cortlandt Crosby, his incredible career started in the early 1960s, and spanned for decades. It included being a member of some of the most legendary bands out there. Crosby was a founding member of The...
Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
Maine Cat With the Saddest Eyes Has Been Waiting Months for Adoption
For most people. there's a pit that forms in our stomach when a certain commercial comes on TV. That commercial is for the ASPCA, and features a montage of cats and dogs with the saddest eyes you've ever witnessed, all while a Sarah McLachlan song plays in the background. For a handful of people, it's too much. For others, it's a reminder of how cruel this world can be to some pets. It's the sad eyes that draw us in and make us want to help. What if they were right in your backyard?
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Snowstorm moving into Maine overnight
PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire and into Maine. Things really get going later tonight, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine
The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
