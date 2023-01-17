ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-95 FM

An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale

It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
MAINE STATE
thetenaflyecho.com

Maloney Takes on Maine: Her New Life after Retirement

The wide green-space nestles under a blanket of snow in the sharp Maine winter. The flowers and greenery hibernate underneath the layer of snow, waiting for the first signs of spring. The shoveled paths in driveways and hiking trails freeze over into icy walkways. Dana Maloney attaches her micro-spikes to the bottom of her boots, prepared to embrace the freedom she owns after starting her new life as a retired English teacher.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns

Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?

I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
BANGOR, ME
949whom.com

Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine Cat With the Saddest Eyes Has Been Waiting Months for Adoption

For most people. there's a pit that forms in our stomach when a certain commercial comes on TV. That commercial is for the ASPCA, and features a montage of cats and dogs with the saddest eyes you've ever witnessed, all while a Sarah McLachlan song plays in the background. For a handful of people, it's too much. For others, it's a reminder of how cruel this world can be to some pets. It's the sad eyes that draw us in and make us want to help. What if they were right in your backyard?
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Snowstorm moving into Maine overnight

PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire and into Maine. Things really get going later tonight, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine

The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
MAINE STATE
