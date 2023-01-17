ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty for drug distribution, possession charge in Federal Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after he was arrested and indicted in Amarillo Federal Court last October. According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timethy Marrugo pleaded guilty […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Man Indicted for Murder

A Potter County jury has convicted and sentenced Christopher Yager for the 2020 murder of Alejandro Chavez. The murder took place in June of 2020, with Yager shooting Chavez in the face and dying instantly at a Country Inn and Suites hotel. The trial took five days total, starting on...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo

A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
CLOVIS, NM
Amarillo, TX
