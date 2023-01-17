Read full article on original website
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
1 indicted after October shooting in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Potter County District Court on multiple charges related to a late October 2022 shooting in north Amarillo that resulted in the death of one man and left two injured. According to three indictments filed in Potter County District Court on Jan. 12, 23-year-old Bol Marko […]
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
Kidnapping investigation turns up false statement in Crosby County
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a kidnapping investigation was underway based on information from Crosby County. It later turned out to be false.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
KFDA
Potter County jury convicts man for shooting, killing victim in June of 2020
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for shooting and killing a victim in June of 2020, the 47th District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 12 after a five day trial, Christopher Yager was convicted for the murder of Alejandro Chavez stemming from June 6, 2020, the 47th District Attorney’s Office said.
Amarillo man pleads guilty for drug distribution, possession charge in Federal Court
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after he was arrested and indicted in Amarillo Federal Court last October. According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timethy Marrugo pleaded guilty […]
kgncnewsnow.com
How Potter County Sheriff’s Office ID’s human remains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After identifying the remains of a missing man on Thursday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office shared details about their processes for identifying remains. Sgt. Jacob Powell who works in the Crime Scene Unit at the sheriff’s office said they work with the Criminal Investigation Division to identify remains. Every year, Powell […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo
A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo
Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
abc7amarillo.com
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
KFDA
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
1 dead after semi-involved ‘major crash’ on Folsom Road, Amarillo Boulevard
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday night crash at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road, which killed one person. APD detailed that at around 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday night officers were called to a “major crash” involving a semi-tractor and an SUV at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom […]
