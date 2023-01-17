Read full article on original website
Hapag-Lloyd’s First LNG-Fueled ULCV Floated in South Korea
Two years after the order was placed, the first of Hapag-Lloyd’s new ultra-large container vessels was recently floated. The ship is the first of a new class of vessels for the carrier which will both be dual-fuel operating on LNG and the largest ships in the Hapag fleet. Hapag...
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
Carnival Joins the Rush to Install Starlink
Carnival Corporation has joined the rush to add SpaceX's Starlink satcom service to its fleet, joining Royal Caribbean and Hurtigruten. Carnival already started the rollout in December on the fleets of its Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises brands, and it plans to add Starlink to some of its other global brands as well. Carnival Corp. also owns Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, P&O, Costa Cruises and Cunard. The Carnival Cruise Line brand sustained internet service slowdowns on several voyages last year, attracting speculation about whether the company would follow Royal Caribbean and add Starlink.
LNG or Hydrogen to Fuel Gas-to-Power Barges for Greek Islands
Working to develop new sources of environmental-friendly power generation, Cyprus-based Blue Sea Power and UK engineering firm Houlder are developing designs for gas-to-power barges that will use LNG, and later bio-LNG or hydrogen to generate power. The companies expect to complete the designs for their novel power barges in 2023 and to deploy the first three barges in the Greek islands in 2025.
Video: Cargo Ship Lists Against Pier in Genoa
Italian authorities are starting an investigation into the cargo handling and ballasting operations after a small general cargo ship tilted during a loading operation in Genoa. No one was seriously injured and there was no reported pollution from the incident, but the Genoa Prosecutor’s office said it wants to investigate if the ballasting operations had been carried out correctly. The Harbor Master’s Office is also investigating the incident.
What to Expect in Shipping in 2023
Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance ranging from good to outstanding. From offshore to cruise ships and LNG vessels, shipping markets were overall profitable in 2022, in stark contrast to extremely poor markets of a couple of years earlier.
After 20 Years of Service, AIS is About to Get a Big Upgrade
The Automated Identification System (AIS) has served the maritime industry for more than 20 years, and it has revolutionized the way that mariners, regulators and industry stakeholders do business. AIS makes it easy for watchstanders to identify a target and make passing arrangements, and it gives Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) operators the transparency they need to ensure safety on busy waterways. Thanks to satellite- and shore-based AIS reception, commodity traders and researchers can study marine traffic patterns for insight into the movements of global commerce.
Construction Contract for First Sail Ro-Ro Neoliner is Completed
The construction contract for the world’s first, large wind-powered modern commercial cargo ship has gone effective marking a key milestone in a project launched more than a decade ago. With the completion of financing, including investments from the CMA CGM Fund of Energies and Corsica Ferries, Neoline Armateur and RMK Marine shipbuilding of Turkey reported the contract went into force on January 6, 2023, and calls for the delivery of the Neoliner in 2025.
UK Receives £1 Billion Annual “Windfall” From New Offshore Wind Leases
Further demonstrating the strong demand emerging in the offshore wind energy sector for prime locations, the UK’s Crown Estate concluded agreements for leases on six new offshore wind sites as part of the country’s fourth round of leasing. The annual option fees set by the companies through the auction process stand to provide £1 billion ($1.24 billion) annually to the UK Treasury setting a new record following similar records in the U.S. from 2022’s auction for the leases in the New York Bight.
Philippine Coast Guard Seizes Bulker Over Illicit Ore Cargo
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has detained a freighter loaded with an unpermitted mineral ore cargo in a rare enforcement action against mining operators. The PCG's Task Force Aduana has detained the geared bulker Van Knight off the coast of Santa Cruz, a port town in the province of Zambales. The action enforces a warrant issued by the Philippine Bureau of Customs for the vessel's seizure and detention in connection with environmental permitting deficiencies related to her cargo.
Japan Coast Guard Vessel Taking on Water After Grounding
A Japan Coast Guard vessel is reportedly taking on water and leaking oil after grounding in rough weather while on a routine patrol on January 18. The vessel is stranded and awaiting a salvage crew but in no danger of sinking. The 3,100 gross ton Echigo, built by Mitsui Engineering...
Houston Reports First Decline in TEU Imports as Record Year Closes
After two years of dramatic gains, Port Houston as expected experienced its first decline in container import volumes. The port had been able to maintain the TEU increases longer than other ports, especially compared to the U.S. West Coast, and for the full year still reported impressive gains. Port executives had warned in November that their vessel queue was declining and that they expect a leveling off in volumes.
US Clarifies Offshore Wind Regulatory Roles to Support Industry Growth
The U.S. Department of the Interior is taking important steps to support the development and maturation of the offshore renewable energy sector by further defining and simplifying the safety and environmental regulatory responsibilities. In a move that is being supported by the clean power industry, the Department clarified the roles of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
CMA CGM Upsizes Capacity with Largest Vessel to Call in Japan
The carriers despite near-term drops in volumes on many routes are continuing to upsize capacity on more trade routes as they add larger ships to their fleets. In the latest example of this effort, CMA CGM is placing two of its large vessels onto the route between Japan and Central and South America.
Non-Alliance Carriers are Losing Market Share After Years of Growth
After enjoying strong growth during the shipping surge experienced over the past two years, Sea-Intelligence reports that non-alliance carriers are again losing market share. With the current levels of overcapacity rising across most segments of the container shipping industry and possibly getting worse as more new tonnage enters the market, the analysis firm is predicting that the market share for the independent carriers will continue to decline.
Samsung and MISC to Develop Floating CO2 Storage Units to Support CCS
Efforts continue seeking to develop novel technologies to aid in the capture and storage of CO2. With the first offshore storage operations moving forward with testing one of the issues that need to be addressed is the short-term storage and transfer of CO2 primarily captured from major industrial plants before it can be sent offshore for storage below the sea floor.
Mariotti to Build Luxury Cruise Yacht for Aman and Cruise Saudi
Italy’s T. Mariotti shipyard has signed a contract to build a new luxury yacht cruise ship which is being promoted as the first resort at sea. The cruise ship will be built for Neptune Co., which is a joint venture between the luxury hotel and resort Aman Group and Cruise Saudi. Aman becomes the fourth luxury hotel company to enter an emerging new segment of the cruise industry.
Ship Management Firms OSM and Thome Agree to Merge
Ship management firms OSM Maritime and Thome Group have reached an agreement to merge, and the new firm will be named OSM Thome. Together, the two companies will be a shipping juggernaut with 30,000 seafarers, 2,000 shoreside employees and 1,000 ships under varying degrees of management. OSM CEO Finn Amund...
Matson Predicts a Slowdown in Transpacific Trade Through Mid-2023
Confirming the downward trend in the container freight market, Jones Act ocean carrier Matson announced Wednesday that it is seeing lower volumes on its China services and expects revenue to drop accordingly. In the fourth quarter, Matson's premium services from China to the U.S. West Coast saw lower year-over-year volume...
Indian Government Plans Strict Age Restrictions on Cargo Vessels
India's government is preparing to impose a remarkable set of vessel age restrictions on all ships handling Indian cargo, according to The Economic Times. The restrictions would prevent Indian owners from buying and registering any ship over 20 years of age and would require deregistration after 25 years. Passenger vessels would be exempt.
