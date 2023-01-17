Carnival Corporation has joined the rush to add SpaceX's Starlink satcom service to its fleet, joining Royal Caribbean and Hurtigruten. Carnival already started the rollout in December on the fleets of its Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises brands, and it plans to add Starlink to some of its other global brands as well. Carnival Corp. also owns Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, P&O, Costa Cruises and Cunard. The Carnival Cruise Line brand sustained internet service slowdowns on several voyages last year, attracting speculation about whether the company would follow Royal Caribbean and add Starlink.

1 DAY AGO