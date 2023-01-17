ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

Cyclists express concern as students return to campus

Those wanting to increase fitness in the New Year by bicycling ought to be aware of the laws and cautions of cycling as traffic fatalities in Texas rise. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in 2021, 2,266 traffic crashes involved bicyclists, totaling 92 deaths. These results indicate a 12% increase in fatalities compared to the past year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy