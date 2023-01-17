Those wanting to increase fitness in the New Year by bicycling ought to be aware of the laws and cautions of cycling as traffic fatalities in Texas rise. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in 2021, 2,266 traffic crashes involved bicyclists, totaling 92 deaths. These results indicate a 12% increase in fatalities compared to the past year.

