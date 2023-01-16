ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Podcast 407: Penny Lee of the Financial Technology Association

The fintech industry has become much more sophisticated in how it engages with lawmakers and regulators in Washington. There are now many people in leadership positions, both within fintech companies and within the trade associations, with deep experience in government who can make sure our voice is heard. And that the issues that are most important to fintech companies are being discussed at the highest levels with Washington.
In ‘major global crypto enforcement,’ DoJ takes down…Bitzlato

January 19, 2023, social media was awash with speculation on who could possibly be at the receiving end of the DoJ’s “major global crypto enforcement.”. Rumors circulated, individuals tweeting that perhaps it was one of the “Big Three” (Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase). The somewhat anticlimactic answer...

