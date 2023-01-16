Read full article on original website
The fintech industry has become much more sophisticated in how it engages with lawmakers and regulators in Washington. There are now many people in leadership positions, both within fintech companies and within the trade associations, with deep experience in government who can make sure our voice is heard. And that the issues that are most important to fintech companies are being discussed at the highest levels with Washington.
Happy Year of the Rabbit! Or is it the Year of the Cat? Well, it depends ...
Happy Year of the Rabbit! Sunday, Jan. 22 officially marks the start of the Lunar New Year, time to reunite with family, eat dumplings and noodles and engage in other practices that augur a prosperous new cycle. The Lunar New Year, sometimes called the Chinese New Year or the Spring...
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
Lunar new year festivities are underway in China on Saturday as that country marks its first such celebration without strict COVID-19 policies in three years.
In ‘major global crypto enforcement,’ DoJ takes down…Bitzlato
January 19, 2023, social media was awash with speculation on who could possibly be at the receiving end of the DoJ’s “major global crypto enforcement.”. Rumors circulated, individuals tweeting that perhaps it was one of the “Big Three” (Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase). The somewhat anticlimactic answer...
