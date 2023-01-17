ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

EDITORAL: A good New York tax hike

The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: The Associated Press

This might be one of those situations in which New York’s reputation for high taxes could be a good thing for state residents.

Among the many elements of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state of the state message last week was a proposal to reduce the health impacts of smoking by raising New York’s tax on cigarettes and banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The higher tax on cigarettes is meant mainly to curtail adult smoking. The ban on flavored tobacco products will also curb adult use, but could have the added benefit of discouraging youths from taking up smoking in the first place.

Under the governor’s proposal, the state tax on a package of cigarettes would increase $1, from $4.35 to $5.35, which would make New York’s cigarette tax the highest in the country, leapfrogging the District of Columbia.

About 2.5 million New Yorkers are smokers, and more than 28,000 adults in New York die each year from tobacco use. Another 3,000-plus nonsmokers die each year in New York due to exposure to other people’s smoking. Under the proposal, state officials hope to reduce the number of young people smoking by 9% and prevent 22,000 youths from becoming smokers as adults.

History shows that increasing the cigarette tax does result in corresponding decrease in smoking. According to the American Lung Association, every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes reduces consumption by about 4% among adults and about 7% among youth.

So there’s certainly a legitimate health reason for the proposal — essentially trying to price people out of the market to save their lives.

The proposal has the support, naturally, of anti-smoking organizations like the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

For those who feel smoking is a personal matter and that increasing the tax represents a tax on smokers’ individual rights, we remind them there’s also a financial cost to smoking that affects all New Yorkers, not just smokers.

According to the American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report issued last January, smoking costs the state over $10 billion a year in healthcare costs for smokers and non-smokers exposed to smoke, lost worker productivity, Medicaid program expenditures and other related impacts.

A higher tax could help reduce those costs. But raising the tax on cigarettes is only one step the state needs to take to be effective in reducing the human and financial costs of tobacco use.

The same Lung Association report from last year gave the state a failing grade for funding for state tobacco prevention programs, a grade of D for ending the sale of tobacco related products and a grade of C on insurance coverage and access to services to quit tobacco.

New York needs to invest in other life- and cost-saving measures behind the higher tax if it truly hopes to curb the impacts of smoking.

The higher cigarette tax and the ban on flavored tobacco products is a good start.

Alexander Brown
3d ago

The American Lung Association says smoking is costing New Yorkers $10 billion. I'm sure that's accurate. They don't have a bias or anything. Dammit smokers are still 10% of the population. We have rights. You have already banned smoking from bars and restaurants. No smoking in ANY building, even when it's 10 degrees outside. Now we aren't even allowed to smoke OUTSIDE in state parks. The LGBTQ community is 1% of our population yet we are bending over backwards to accomadate them. Us 10% of the population (smokers) deserve to be treated fairly. Stop trying to control us. I've been smoking for 50 years. It's an ADDICTION. You are effectively keeping me confined to my house by keeping me from being able to smoke in public. I'm Not a prisoner! Stop treating me like one!

Catherine Goodall
3d ago

Yes cigarettes can cause cancer, so does everything else that we eat, drink, nothing is done about that, it has continued for years.

david kurzdorfer
3d ago

non smoker but folks will simply go to local Indiana reservation and get there smokes tax free helping the native Americans and still get Medicaid and Medicare to cover there cancer and hospice care...so ny still gets screwed

