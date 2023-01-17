Sheriff's office concerned about a new drug that could make its way to area

An increasing number of overdoses nationwide are being tied to an animal tranquilizer combined with other drugs, and law enforcement is worried about the substance making its way to Buchanan County.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use and has been linked to overdose deaths in recent years. A study out of sciencedirect.com said that the drug has been used in combination with many other drugs, including fentanyl.