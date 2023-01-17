ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Sheriff's office concerned about a new drug that could make its way to area

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
An increasing number of overdoses nationwide are being tied to an animal tranquilizer combined with other drugs, and law enforcement is worried about the substance making its way to Buchanan County.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use and has been linked to overdose deaths in recent years. A study out of sciencedirect.com said that the drug has been used in combination with many other drugs, including fentanyl.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
