Woman arrested after walking into Empire State Building with loaded weapon
A woman was taken into custody after walking into the Empire State Building with a loaded weapon on Sunday. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Police say 37-year-old Justina Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, walked into the tourist attraction with a loaded weapon. RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood She was taken into custody without incident. Shealer has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
