Kelly Clarkson's divorce album is coming together, and it looks like the singer is getting as vulnerable as possible. "It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I had to get past it in order to talk about it," the American Idol alum revealed. She previously described the album as "almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want," in an interview with Variety last year.

9 HOURS AGO