Scottsdale, AZ

Camelot grand opens north Phoenix community

The Brokery is hosting a grand opening event for Camelot Homes Paradigm, a new community of contemporary residences in North Phoenix, on January 19 from 4–6 p.m. Guests are invited to Paradigm to enjoy food and drinks, as well as tour a model home of the gated enclave’s 12 modern, luxury residences.
PHOENIX, AZ
Supervisors lament lack of funds to improve Pinal roads

FLORENCE — Scarce transportation dollars was a highlight of the Board of Supervisors’ discussion Wednesday of the Pinal County Strategic Plan. In addition to declining revenues from the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund, or HURF, a majority of Pinal voters rejected a sales tax for the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority in November. Pinal had its hopes up for a $360 million U.S. MEGA grant to widen Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler but learned recently that had been declined as well. However, $400 million in state funding has been approved and more is being sought.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Ground breaks on Goodyear AirPark

GOODYEAR, Arizona, January 18, 2023 – Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark. Located on 565 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport in...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Scottsdale Civic Center to begin reopening

(COURTESY CITY OF SCOTTSDALE) After more than a year of heavy construction redeveloping the historic Civic Center area around Scottsdale City Hall to be “event ready,” the new outdoor community venue is set to reopen. The first phase of improvements to Scottsdale Civic Center are set to open...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?

Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Maricopa’s largest apartment complex gets zoning OK

City Council unanimously approved two measures Tuesday that move what would be the city’s largest apartment community – 574 units – closer to reality. The approvals were for a minor General Plan Land Use Amendment for 20.2 acres at the southeastern corner of John Wayne Parkway and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway to High Density Residential and a zoning change to Planned Area Development.
MARICOPA, AZ
Final plats approved for hundreds of homes at Superstition Vistas

Final plats for 622 homes planned in four housing subdivisions in an Apache Junction community called Radiance were recently approved for developer D.R. Horton. The Apache Junction City Council on Jan. 17 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve the plats and a map of dedication for Solina Avenue in the auction property in Superstition Vistas.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Sustainable smart home community nearly sold out in Phoenix

Boyer Vertical is nearly sold out of its sustainable infill development in north central Phoenix. With base prices starting at $1.45 million, only two homes remain available at Karma, a community of 11 smart, modern homes with sustainable features on a 1.6-acre parcel near 13th Street and Bethany Home Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Maricopa man gets thrill with visit to APEX Motor Club

MARICOPA — A daughter’s bucket list item for her father with Alzheimer’s came true on Jan. 12 at APEX Motor Club. Merry Grace invited the community Jan. 7 to bring their cars to Santa Rosa Springs to help make her father’s 80th birthday special. And a parade of cars showed up that day, waving to Leslie Martin as he sat on the sidewalk with a sign thanking everyone who showed up.
MARICOPA, AZ
PepsiCo cuts ribbon on new Goodyear facility

PepsiCo Beverages North America recently held a ribbon-cutting event at its new Goodyear facility, highlighting even further growth taking place in the city and the West Valley as whole. The celebratory event featured food trucks and notable speakers from PepsiCo and the city of Goodyear. The Luke Air Force Base...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year

Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
PEORIA, AZ
Design discussed for Hawes Crossing apartments

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Trammell Crow.) A multiple-residence development is to be constructed on 62 acres west of Hawes Road and east of Sossaman Road on the south side of Elliot Road in Mesa. The landscaping and look of the first phase of development of Hawes Crossing MX Village...
MESA, AZ
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths

Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
MESA, AZ
Hotels, retail space proposed next to Bell Bank Park

Developers are taking their first steps in building out vacant land in southeast Mesa after the city’s planning and zoning board unanimously approved a rezoning request in an effort to inject life into a struggling city-backed ballpark. Three hotels and 7,600 square feet of retail and restaurant use are...
MESA, AZ

