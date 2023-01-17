Read full article on original website
Coffee Cake Cookies
A classic treat in cookie form. One of my fondest childhood memories is having coffee cake on weekend mornings. My younger brother would often make it on his own accord and I think he used Bisquick mix as the base. It was a simple cake but I have always loved the combination of the streusel topping, just a hint of salt, and the soft crumb of vanilla cake below. Guess what these cookies taste like? That very same classic coffee cake. With a very soft bite, a buttery cinnamon streusel topping, and a sweet sticky glaze, these are coffee cake in cookie form, and I can promise you that’s a very good thing.
Baked Honey Mustard Chicken
Simple, sweet, and tangy… just like honey mustard should be. My husband loves honey mustard. As in, loves it so much that I wouldn’t be surprised if he just licked it off a spoon. He eats it with chicken tenders, fries, soft pretzels… you name it. So this Baked Honey Mustard Chicken is made in his honor. It’s a reliable go-to recipe for easy baked chicken breasts but it smothers them in a delectable sauce that features two kinds of mustard and — you guessed it — honey. (There’s some other delicious stuff in there too.) Besides, who doesn’t need another chicken breast recipe? You can never have enough!
Broccoli Cheddar Rice Casserole
A classic casserole done just the way it should be. (No canned soup here!) When I need a little dose of comfort in the form of food I’m usually looking for something creamy and/or cheesy with a little bit of crunch going on. And casserole sure knows how to answer that call! You know the type — the carb-heavy, retro mishmash of ingredients that gives you an entire meal in a single baking dish in the creamiest, cheesiest fashion it can, and oftentimes with a can of cream of ‘whatever’ soup involved. This Broccoli Cheddar Rice Casserole is basically that kind of casserole, except the sauce is from scratch (no canned soup!) and let me tell you — that sauce is divine. Easy, cheesy, comforting, and filling, this is the type of thing casserole dreams are made of. (And you don’t want to miss that topping!)
Alabama “Cheese” Cake
Like a little slice of sunshine on your plate. Most people when you say you’re making cheesecake will immediately picture a creamy, dairy-laden confection, perhaps with some fruit on top or a graham cracker crust. But, if you grew up in Alabama you might instead picture a soft, delicate, lemon layer cake coated on the outside with luscious, transparent lemon curd.
Tasty Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
Melding the East and West’s favorite comfort foods creates deliciously cheesy appetizers!. Cheeseburger Egg Rolls are a fun-to-make, tasty fusion of two of America’s most popular comfort foods. They combine the Chinese takeout style, crispy-fried egg roll shell with a meaty, flavorful filling that tastes just like your favorite cheeseburger. You can make a batch of 15-20 quickly and simply which makes them perfect for casual entertaining or weekend family share plates.
Cauliflower Bacon Quiche
Some people may scoff at the idea of breakfast for dinner, but I am definitely not one of them. Especially when it’s a savory breakfast dish. For example, this cheesy Bacon & Cauliflower Quiche. It’s just as at home on the dinner table as it is at a nice brunch or reheated for a quick weekday breakfast. Once you taste this quiche, I’m sure you’ll agree that there’s really no wrong time for a dish this tasty!
