A classic casserole done just the way it should be. (No canned soup here!) When I need a little dose of comfort in the form of food I’m usually looking for something creamy and/or cheesy with a little bit of crunch going on. And casserole sure knows how to answer that call! You know the type — the carb-heavy, retro mishmash of ingredients that gives you an entire meal in a single baking dish in the creamiest, cheesiest fashion it can, and oftentimes with a can of cream of ‘whatever’ soup involved. This Broccoli Cheddar Rice Casserole is basically that kind of casserole, except the sauce is from scratch (no canned soup!) and let me tell you — that sauce is divine. Easy, cheesy, comforting, and filling, this is the type of thing casserole dreams are made of. (And you don’t want to miss that topping!)

1 DAY AGO