Maine State

pureoldies1055.com

Priest cleared of abuse allegations assigned to Auburn parish

A priest who was accused of sexual abuse was assigned to a new parish in Auburn on Monday. Rev. Robert Vaillancourt was placed on leave in 2021 while the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland investigated a woman’s claims that abuse occurred decades ago. According to the Portland Press Herald,...
AUBURN, ME
Gun seized following foot chase, arrest in Portland

A 19-year-old was taken into custody in Portland early on Sunday after a foot chase. Police attempted to stop a van with no front license plate. The van continued onward, with the occupants then exiting the vehicle at the intersection of Congress Street and Montgomery Street. The officer caught up...
PORTLAND, ME
Police investigate rash of burglaries at Portland businesses

Police in Portland are warning about a string of commercial burglaries this month. The department says five burglaries were reported between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17. They occurred on Forest Avenue, Hanover Street, Union Street, Warren Avenue and Washington Avenue. Some of those incidents involved burglars entering through windows where...
PORTLAND, ME
Crews respond to early morning fire at Alfred business

Crews responded to an early morning fire at a business in Alfred on Wednesday. Firefighters from more than 10 departments were called to the scene on Mountain Rd. at about 4:30 a.m. According to CBS 13, the fire broke out at a building at an auto shop. The fire led...
ALFRED, ME

