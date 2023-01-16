Farewell to the last king of Greece. The funeral of Constantine II gathered the royal houses of Athens – The Observer

Read full article on original website
New royal on the block as Gabrielle Windsor stands in for Prince William at King Constantine’s funeral
Lady Gabriella Windsor has taken her first strides into public life in the shoes of her cousin Prince William as his stand for the funeral of the former King of Greece.Accompanied by the Princess Royal, Lady Gabriella, 41, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the future king at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens.It comes after King Charles hinted that both Prince Andrew, recently embroiled in a legal battle, and Harry, whose book Spare shook the royal family, would be sidelined indefinitely as working royals.The King recently extended his list of counsellors of state, those who...
Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82
ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday. A controversial figure in Greek history,...
Europe's royals, in Athens, bid farewell to Greece's last king
ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European royalty gathered in Athens on Monday for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, born a prince but buried a commoner after his subjects voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974.
BBC
Greece's last king Constantine II buried in private funeral
Greece's final king, Constantine II, has been laid to rest in a private funeral after he died at the age of 82. European royals - including Princess Anne - gathered to pay their respects at the service in Athens on Monday. Constantine, who reigned from 1964-73, had been suffering with...
BBC
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens’ metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe. Constantine’s wife, Anne-Marie, the sister of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, and his eldest son, Pavlos, followed at the head of the funeral procession. The casket, draped with the Greek flag, was loaded into a hearse for the trip to Tatoi, a former royal estate north of Athens where Constantine was to be buried near his parents and ancestors. Once a richly forested site popular with Athenians for picnics and nature walks, Tatoi was ravaged by a wildfire about two years ago and had remained mostly blackened and derelict ever since. Cleanup crews worked feverishly since Constantine’s death last week at age 82 to clean up the site in time for Monday’s funeral. A referendum definitively abolished Greece’s monarchy in 1974. Constantine, a controversial figure during a turbulent time in Greek history, spent decades in exile before returning to settle in his home country in his waning years.
