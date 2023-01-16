Read full article on original website
Microsoft is interested in buying Netflix, a big bet after the Activision acquisition
According to Routers, Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world and leaders in the computer, video game and video calling sectors, wants to grow more by 2023 with a possible acquisition of another giant, Netflix.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition gets vote of support from key European trade union
The European Games Developer Federation spans 22 countries
Microsoft to likely receive EU antitrust warning over Activision Blizzard purchase
The European Commission is expected to issue Microsoft a warning about the tech giant's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees after Activision acquisition plan
Microsoft is set to lay off 10,000 employees, threatening the company’s plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. Last January, Microsoft announced its initial plan to purchase the gaming content publisher, although many obstacles have stopped the deal from being completed. According to Reuters, the European Commission is set to object...
Former 343i devs respond to Microsoft layoffs: 'They set Halo up for failure' (Update)
Several former Halo developers have publicly voiced criticisms of Microsoft's leadership and management policies after over 60 people were laid off from 343 Industries.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 Employees With Heavy Impact on Xbox, Starfield and Redfall-Dev Bethesda, Halo-Dev 343 and More
Microsoft has just released a blog post and it contains grim news for certain employees in the organisation. The information was shared by the CEO of the company, Satya Nadella. He first spoke about how the world is going through significant changes and the way people spend digitally has changed too.
As Blizzard ends operations in China, things at NetEase have reportedly turned hostile
Due to an end of an agreement between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, millions of game accounts in China will be suspended soon.
Phil Spencer says developers are brave for releasing games in a “culture of criticism and cancellation”
Xbox head Phil Spencer has praised game developers who “bravely” release their games during a climate he describes as a “culture of criticism and cancellation.”. Spencer’s comments were delivered at the 12th annual New York Game Awards (via VGC), where he was receiving the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award.
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
