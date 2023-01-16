ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees after Activision acquisition plan

Microsoft is set to lay off 10,000 employees, threatening the company’s plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. Last January, Microsoft announced its initial plan to purchase the gaming content publisher, although many obstacles have stopped the deal from being completed. According to Reuters, the European Commission is set to object...
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
IGN

Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More

PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.

