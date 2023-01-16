Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Australian Scientists Suggest Multiple Locations for Human Evolution
It has long been believed that the human species originated in Africa and spread to other parts of the world through migration. However, a study conducted by Australian scientists challenged this theory.
Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ploy to use oil and gas exports as "a weapon of financial war" in its campaign to conquer Ukraine "is increasingly backfiring, threatening the core of Russia's beleaguered economy and curtailing its geopolitical influence," The Wall Street Journal reports. Putin had calculated that cutting off natural gas to Europe, and especially Germany, would leave Europe's economy in shambles and its citizens freezing, weakening the continent's support for Ukraine. But "warm weather and ample supplies from other producers have derailed that effort so far," and European gas prices on Monday fell to levels not seen since September 2021,...
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
msn.com
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast. The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot...
msn.com
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world’s largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins. Writing in the January issue of the US Naval Institute’s Proceedings magazine, Sam...
Analysis-Russia's falling oil revenues could create vicious circle for budget, rouble
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say.
msn.com
Collapsing demographics point to China's demise
When the demise of the People's Republic of China occurs — perhaps soon and perhaps many decades from now — the story will be not of Western aggression, but of national suicide. The obvious catalyst for China's crisis came with the coronavirus, which may have very well resulted...
brytfmonline.com
Where should Brazilian science and technology go in Lula’s government?
Luciana Santos advertisement for Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) The scientific community was greeted with optimism. The engineer has already announced that she intends to take back the role of the folder and fight for the recognition of Brazilian researchers. As was evident in COVID-19 pandemicScience is essential...
BOJ may have crafted new tool for post-YCC era - analyst
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A new monetary tool introduced by the Bank of Japan to keep long-term interest rates from rising could ultimately become a new policy target once the bank abandons its yield control, a former central bank official told Reuters.
brytfmonline.com
MEO, Vodafone and NOS: “A big price increase is coming – and they are already among the highest in Europe”. Which is why DECO writes a letter (and leaves advice)
Deco’s lawyer explains to CNN how the increases announced by telecom operators were calculated (they could be as high as +7.8%) and what consumers should be aware of to protect themselves. DECO – Associação do Consumidor has already sent a letter to Anacom – Associação Nacional de Comunicações asking...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
China's coal imports from Russia fall in Dec, but up 20% in 2022
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia dropped in December as logistics issues and inclement winter in Russia curbed shipments and Chinese demand weakened amid surging COVID infections.
brytfmonline.com
The Stoxx 600 has the longest winning streak since August. Oil is Back on the Rise – Markets in a Minute
Three- and six-month Euribor prices rose to new highs since January 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose three, six and 12 months, in the two shortest periods to new highs since January 2009, compared to Monday. Six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered positive territory...
Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.
