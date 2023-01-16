ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
chatsports.com

'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park

Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
brytfmonline.com

A BOLA – INFO A BOLA: Incident with Hugo Viana in the delegates’ report (Benfica-Sporting)

The confusion between Sporting’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, and the company responsible for the security of Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Paulo Magalhaes, appears in the report of the league delegates appointed for the derby match between the Eagles. and two blacks, Paolo Renato and Sergio Ferreira, who scored A BOLA. A delegate noticed the incident and recorded it in the match report, which is now in the hands of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board (CD).
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
brytfmonline.com

Benfica informed that the La Liga Coaches Committee is not proceeding with the instructions phase – Benfica

Benfica have been notified on Wednesday that the La Liga coaching committee, led by Sandra Oliveira e Silva, will not proceed to the instructions phase until a fact check is established, after initiating a massive corruption operation, according to The Guardian. Record Discover. It was the grief of the vultures constitute the defendant He reported this fact last January 7, in a statement to the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários, in which he also informed that “the members of the Board of Directors have been constituted for the period from 2016 to 2020 and are currently in office”. They are Rui Costa, Soares de Oliveira, Nuno Gayoso and José Eduardo Muñiz. Ex-president Luis Felipe Vieira was not formed as an Arguedo because he is out of Portugal at the moment. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Eagles “after the news published in the media” and this is happening “to the point that the facts now known may differ from those we appreciate in other disciplinary proceedings.”
Yardbarker

Wout Weghorst starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace

New Manchester United signing, Wout Weghorst will make his full debut for his new side as they take on Crystal Palace tonight. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, the Red Devils have been without a recognised number nine. But they have now signed a Dutch striker Weghorst who they will be hoping can fill the shoes of the Portuguese man.
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...

