Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo to face Lionel Messi’s PSG in Saudi Arabia as CR7 sets to captain Riyadh All-Star XI in exhibition match on January 19
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players of all time, are poised to face off on January 19 after PSG agreed to play a friendly match against the all-star Arab XI. Ronaldo has not yet made his club debut, as we previously reported that he was unavailable...
chatsports.com
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
chatsports.com
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
Manchester United's Luke Shaw agreed with early season benching - Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admitted to Erik ten Hag that he deserved to be dropped at Man United earlier in the season before rediscovering his best form.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
brytfmonline.com
A BOLA – INFO A BOLA: Incident with Hugo Viana in the delegates’ report (Benfica-Sporting)
The confusion between Sporting’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, and the company responsible for the security of Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Paulo Magalhaes, appears in the report of the league delegates appointed for the derby match between the Eagles. and two blacks, Paolo Renato and Sergio Ferreira, who scored A BOLA. A delegate noticed the incident and recorded it in the match report, which is now in the hands of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board (CD).
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to leave the club in search of silverware
ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Milinkovic-Savic has no intention of renewing his contract with Lazio - which currently expires in June 2024 - and has already communicated his choice to the club.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team-mate Sergio Ramos gift him first open play goal in Saudi Arabia with howler
CRISTIANO RONALDO's former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Romas made a howler to let him score his first open play goal in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese star was playing for the Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against the Ligue 1 giants during their tour of the Middle East. Ronaldo had already...
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Win Supercoppa Italiana For 7th Time After An Edin Dzeko Masterclass
Inter have defeated AC Milan in the final of the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana after winning 3-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inter started the first half brilliantly scoring a wonderful worked team goal where Edin Dzeko was the architect and Federico Dimarco applying the finish.
brytfmonline.com
Benfica informed that the La Liga Coaches Committee is not proceeding with the instructions phase – Benfica
Benfica have been notified on Wednesday that the La Liga coaching committee, led by Sandra Oliveira e Silva, will not proceed to the instructions phase until a fact check is established, after initiating a massive corruption operation, according to The Guardian. Record Discover. It was the grief of the vultures constitute the defendant He reported this fact last January 7, in a statement to the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários, in which he also informed that “the members of the Board of Directors have been constituted for the period from 2016 to 2020 and are currently in office”. They are Rui Costa, Soares de Oliveira, Nuno Gayoso and José Eduardo Muñiz. Ex-president Luis Felipe Vieira was not formed as an Arguedo because he is out of Portugal at the moment. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Eagles “after the news published in the media” and this is happening “to the point that the facts now known may differ from those we appreciate in other disciplinary proceedings.”
Man Utd fans bizarrely claim Premier League is FIXED for Arsenal to win after Casemiro yellow card and huge penalty call
MANCHESTER UNITED fans have wildly claimed the Premier League is FIXED for Arsenal after two costly decisions in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Scott McTominay was denied a penalty and fellow Red Devils' midfielder Casemiro will miss Sunday's trip to the table-topping Gunners after picking up his fifth booking.
Yardbarker
Wout Weghorst starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace
New Manchester United signing, Wout Weghorst will make his full debut for his new side as they take on Crystal Palace tonight. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, the Red Devils have been without a recognised number nine. But they have now signed a Dutch striker Weghorst who they will be hoping can fill the shoes of the Portuguese man.
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Comments / 0