Massachusetts State

Seacoast Current

Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine

The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
92 Moose

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire

We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
