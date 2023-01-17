Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Snow lingers Friday
VIDEO: Track the hour-by-hour snow conditions to see when the snow ends in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine
The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
Container Store to open first New Hampshire location this weekend
SALEM, NH — The Container Store is opening its first location in New Hampshire. The store, known for storage and organization will open in Salem, NH on Saturday. The location will be inside the Tuscan Village. The Salem store will be the 96th location in the country and the...
NECN
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
CBS News
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast. The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
laconiadailysun.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Hampshire history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Hampshire using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as snowstorm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Thursday night in New Hampshire as a snowstorm started moving through the state. Most of the state could see4-8 inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians.
12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
