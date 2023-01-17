ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
949whom.com

Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire

We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Ice Castles Can’t Open Right Now for 2023

It's that magical dream adorned by so many, whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, or that place you've been meaning to visit, and 2023 is it. However, don't plan this mesmerizing outing just yet. According to the Ice Castles website, the slated opening of Thursday, January 19...
WISCONSIN STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Q97.9

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
92 Moose

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?

We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
MAINE STATE
