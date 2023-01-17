Read full article on original website
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
Pham agrees to 1-year, $6M deal with Mets (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ search for a fourth outfielder culminated Wednesday morning when they agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal with veteran Tommy Pham, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical. Pham, who will turn 35...
MLB
Mariners add La Stella on 1-year deal
The Mariners added some infield depth Thursday when they signed veteran Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal, the club announced. To make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster, left-hander Justus Sheffield was designated for assignment. La Stella, who turns 34 on Jan. 31, spent the last two...
MLB
Royals agree to deal with closer Aroldis Chapman (source)
The Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman, sources told MLB.com on Thursday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical that should happen in the coming days. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal is expected to be worth $3.75 million...
MLB
Batting champ Arraez traded to Marlins for López, more
MIAMI -- The Marlins on Friday acquired reigning American League batting champion and All-Star infielder Luis Arraez from the Twins for right-hander Pablo López and two prospects, infielder Jose Salas (No. 5 in the Marlins’ system) and outfielder Byron Chourio. The 25-year-old Arraez, who is under team control...
MLB
MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season
Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
MLB
MLB Network's Top 10 Players Right Now at every position
MLB Network kicked off its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position on Jan. 10 when it rolled out its list of the game’s best relief pitchers in the first installment of 10 weeknight specials. Using rankings based on past player...
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' bullpen landscape
CHICAGO -- Finding late-inning relievers via cost-effective contracts has been a staple of the Cubs' offseason operations in recent years. It was a goal again for the club this offseason, given the number of question marks hovering over the bullpen. "That's something we've done well," Cubs president of baseball operations...
MLB
Who might White Sox turn to behind starters?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox tweeted out a message that read, “Straight HEAT from the mound” on Wednesday in relation to the statistics accumulated since 2020 by the currently laid-out starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Mike Clevinger. But White Sox fans...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 catching prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Even with some big graduations,...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
The 5 keys to becoming a Major League umpire
The prospects flocked to Florida, equipped with natural ability, a desire to get better and a dream to go pro. They are, perhaps, the future of Major League Baseball, should the lessons being imparted by their instructors take root and their Minor League careers flourish. These are not promising young...
MLB
Who will be the top RHP prospect next year?
Our Top 10 by position lists are rolling out all this week and next in advance of the big Top 100 reveal on Thursday, Jan. 26 (tune in to MLB Network and MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET). Not surprisingly, the lists have evoked some opinions and plenty of questions. Some pertain to top 10 lists, some do not. Enjoy!
MLB
Projecting Giants’ Opening Day roster
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In less than a month, Giants pitchers and catchers will report to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the start of Spring Training. Aaron Judge and Carlos...
MLB
Licey on doorstep of record 23rd title in Dominican
In another close game Tuesday, the Tigres del Licey defeated the Estrellas Orientales, 3-1, at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Dominican Winter League finals. The Tigres are now one win away from taking home their 23rd LIDOM championship,...
MLB
Meyer weighs in on rehab from Tommy John
Marlins No. 2 prospect Max Meyer will begin throwing soon. Speaking for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, Meyer provided an update on his rehab to Kyle Sielaff during the Marlins' Hot Stove Show on Wednesday night. "I think early February -- even Feb....
MLB
Thomson talks Harper, closer, 'deep camp'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson spent time this offseason at home in Ontario, Canada, enjoying his family and watching hockey. But a baseball man can only sit in the cold so long. Thomson is ready for sunshine. He said Wednesday that he will be at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., before the end of the month. Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Carpenter Complex on Feb. 16.
MLB
The potential path for Baty in 2023
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On the morning that Carlos Correa agreed to contract terms with the Mets, Brett Baty -- like so many with a vested interest in the club -- awoke to more than a dozen text messages from friends and acquaintances. As Baty was processing the news, his agent called to confirm that Correa was indeed coming to Queens, set to block him at his natural position of third base.
MLB
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
