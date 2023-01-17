PHOTOS, VIDEO: Guide to Power-Up Band Key Challenges at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Full Tour of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Ride Both With and Without AR at Universal Studios Hollywood
Super Nintendo World has soft opened for technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the highlight of the land is of course its attraction — Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. We already took you for a ride, but now let’s take a more in-depth look at the ride, including its queue.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Marvel Character Dining Returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Marvel Character Dinner will return to Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure beginning on February 9, 2023, and reservations are now open. The character dining experience will be on Thursday through Sunday each week. It is a buffet dinner at Cafe 4 that includes one non-alcoholic beverage. Guests also get one digital photo via My Universal Photos.
WDW News Today
Shrek and Other DreamWorks Characters Now Meeting in Hollywood Area of Universal Studios Florida
Now that DreamWorks Destination and the Shrek meet-and-greet have closed with most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, the DreamWorks characters have moved to the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida. Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” was greeting guests outside Williams of Hollywood. Some trolls were in a cordoned...
WDW News Today
Iconic ‘Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort’ Sign Finally Returns with New Look
Last year, the iconic “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign suddenly disappeared from the entrance to Universal CityWalk Orlando without explanation. Now nearly 10 months later, the sign has finally returned with a brand-new look!. Guests see this bridge walking in from the parking garage moving walkways. The...
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro, and Jeff Vahle Touring Walt Disney World Together
Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle were spotted touring Walt Disney World together this week. Instagram user @abigail_the_fun_princess shared a photo she took with the three executives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Vahle commented on the photo, “Great meeting...
WDW News Today
Mannequin in Wheelchair Displayed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Store
A mannequin in a wheelchair is now on display in the Once Upon a Time store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The mannequin is a child, on display with a family of standing mannequins who all have different skin tones. They’re showing off some of the T-shirts and hats available...
WDW News Today
Banners Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Entrance at Universal Studios Florida
Banners have been added to the still unfinished entrance of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida. There are two banners, hanging on either side of the entrance. They are orange, and read “Welcome to Villain-Con Universal Studios Florida Featuring Vicious 6.”. The villains of the Vicious...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
Mardi Gras 2023 UOAP Perks Announced Including Magnet, Parade Viewing, Discounts, and More
Universal Orlando Resort has announced this year’s Annual Passholder perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Passholders can get an exclusive free Mardi Gras-themed magnet from Feb. 4 – Apr. 16 while supplies last. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
WDW News Today
Disney Collaborates With CreativeSoul Photography on Diverse Princess-Inspired Dolls
Disney has collaborated with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography on a collection of dolls that reimagines four of the Disney Princesses as being part of the African diaspora. The collection includes Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White dolls. This special edition artist series will debut on shopDisney, and at Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
MagicBand+ to Interact With Disney100 Decorations at Disneyland Resort
MagicBand+ will interact with select Disney100 decorations throughout Disneyland Resort during the celebration this year. Disney just released details about the 100th anniversary celebration, including concept renderings of decorations at Downtown Disney District and Disney California Adventure. The decorations will include platinum statues and medallions. Disney stated they would release...
WDW News Today
Lava Pool Waterslide Refurbishment Underway at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Lava Pool at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is a 142-foot waterslide. As guests brave the January temperatures poolside, they may have noticed some work underway as the Lava Pool waterslide undergoes routine refurbishment.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Full Test of New ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland
We were lucky enough to view a full test of “Wondrous Journeys,” Disneyland Park’s new fireworks spectacular celebrating 100 years of Disney. The test was done after the park closed, but we could see the fireworks from just outside the gates. Watch our video of the “Wondrous...
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low-Occupancy Galactic Starcruiser Voyages, Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water, Reservations Opening Soon for New California Grill Menu, & More: Daily Recap (1/19/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
WDW News Today
Reservations Open for Passholder-Exclusive Mardi Gras 2023 Parade Float Rides at Universal Orlando Resort
Reservations are now open for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders to ride a Mardi Gras 2023 parade float. Passholders can reserve a spot for themselves and up to four more Passholders to ride a float on select nights from February 4 to April 16. Passholders are limited to one reservation date only. They must sign up by noon the day before the selected date. Age and height restrictions apply due to the nature of riding the parade float.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today
Celebrate Gospel Returns, Moon Girl Appearing, and More for Black History Month 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has announced this year’s Black History Month offerings as a part of “Celebrate Soulfully.”. A resort tradition for more than a decade, “Celebrate Gospel” returns to the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland park on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, from 2:30 – 7:00 p.m. PT. This tribute to Gospel music showcases uplifting performances by award-winning Gospel music stars, recording artists, and community choirs – each sharing their own distinctive style.
Comments / 0