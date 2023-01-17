Read full article on original website
WWMT
Zehnder's Snowfest 2023 cancels World Class Snow Sculpting Competition due to warm weather
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Due to unseasonably warm weather, a Zehnder's Snowfest spokesperson says that they have been unable to make the amount of snow that is needed to set up for this year's World Class Snow Sculpting Competition. Therefore, that event for Snowfest 2023 has been cancelled. Zehnder’s Snowfest runs...
WWMT
Michigan teen wins more than $600k lottery prize, friend gave her ticket for Christmas
LANSING, Mich. - A 19-year-old received the gift of a lifetime when she won a more than $600k on a lottery ticket she received as an early Christmas gift. The teen won a $613,848 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot. “I was out with a friend, and he purchased a...
WWMT
Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
WWMT
Hearing set on plan for new Detroit area code
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Detroit's 313-area code is projected to run out of unassigned phone numbers in 2025, so the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will hold a public hearing in March about adding a 679-area code. The 679-area code will cover Detroit and several of the suburbs. An administrative...
WWMT
Oakland County Sheriff orders investigation into deaths of Pontiac mother and two sons
PONTIAC, Mich - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is launching what he calls a "deeper dive" into the timeline and circumstances of the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her three children who were discovered dead in a field. 'I wanted a deeper dive that would potentially find ways to...
WWMT
Lansing man to stand trial after fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damien Lang, 29, has been ordered to stand trial by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Bryce Salter. The incident happened in a parking lot near Western Michigan University on Nov. 11, according to police. December: Lansing man...
WWMT
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, fentanyl found, Van Buren County deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Sterling Heights man in possession of fentanyl was arrested after a high-speed chase, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following...
WWMT
General Motors expected to make manufacturing announcement in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - GM plans to make what it calls a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at Flint Engine Operations. Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson will make the announcement along with UAW President Ray Curry. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Congressman Dan Kildee will...
WWMT
Family still awaiting justice after their loved one was killed more than a year ago
FLINT. MICH.---The family of 16 -year- old Trenton Morin is still awaiting justice for their loved one after he was killed more than a year ago. Jessica Rice, Morin's mother says her family will never be at peace until her sons killer is sentenced. "It's just an ongoing battle. It's...
