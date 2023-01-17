ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Hearing set on plan for new Detroit area code

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Detroit's 313-area code is projected to run out of unassigned phone numbers in 2025, so the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will hold a public hearing in March about adding a 679-area code. The 679-area code will cover Detroit and several of the suburbs. An administrative...
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

Lansing man to stand trial after fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damien Lang, 29, has been ordered to stand trial by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Bryce Salter. The incident happened in a parking lot near Western Michigan University on Nov. 11, according to police. December: Lansing man...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

General Motors expected to make manufacturing announcement in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - GM plans to make what it calls a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at Flint Engine Operations. Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson will make the announcement along with UAW President Ray Curry. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Congressman Dan Kildee will...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy