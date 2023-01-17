Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star freshman RB Justice Haynes putting in work in Tuscaloosa
Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes is back in the lab working after early enrolling at the University of Alabama. Beckwith Sports Academy, who Haynes trained with throughout his high school career, posted a video of the Georgia product putting some work in Thursday in Alabama’s indoor facility.
Nick Saban checks in on 5-Star signee Keon Keeley
Nick Saban and Alabama football has his signature, but it did not stop the Crimson Tide’s head coach from stopping by to check in on Keon Keeley. Keeley is a product of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s many five-star 2023 signees.
Watch: Highlights of new Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall
Alabama added another playmaker to its inside linebacker room from the NCAA transfer portal. Trezmen Marshall, a native of Homerville, Ga., came in the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class. He helped Georgia capture back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2022. As a reserve player, Marshall totaled 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry, and an interception in 14 games last season.
Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs
Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
Is Glenn Schumann hinting at possibly coming to Alabama with Twitter post?
Alabama football picked up a Georgia linebacker from the transfer portal, but could it get a two for one?. After seeing Trezmen Marshall leave the Bulldogs for the Crimson Tide, Glenn Schumann shared an interesting post to social media about the inside linebacker. Schumann, a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia, helped Kirby Smart win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2022. He has been with the Bulldogs since 2016, but his coaching career started under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama from 2008 to 2015. He saw three national championships as a grad assistant (2009, 2011-12) and a fourth one in 2015 as the director of football operations for the Tide.
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
4-Star OL Casey Poe in constant contact with Alabama, eyeing return visit
Nick Saban and multiple members of Alabama football’s coaching staff stopped by Lindale High School in Texas to check in on Casey Poe earlier this week. Poe is a 2024 offensive lineman prospect, who the Crimson Tide offered in November. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he holds more than 15 D1 offers at the moment.
BREAKING: Former Georgia LB Trezmen Marshall commits to Alabama
Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced he was transferring to Alabama Thursday via Instagram. Marshall was a four-star recruit when he joined the Bulldogs as a member of their 2019 recruiting class out of Homerville, Georgia. He was listed as a junior on the Bulldogs’ 2022 football roster, and he finished the season with 19 tackles and one interception.
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide LB in the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama saw its first inside linebacker enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Demouy Kennedy came in the 2020 recruiting class as a four-star from Theodore (Ala.) High School. A serious knee injury limited him to five games last season, but Kennedy helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football...
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision
Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa
Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
