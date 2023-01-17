Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Truly a Moveable Feast at Le BilboquetSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
ng-sportingnews.com
Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments
One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Drafting a contrarian Captain to afford both QBs
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head west to face Brock Purdy and the 49ers this Sunday night, in what can only be described as a must-see NFL playoff divisional-round game. Both these teams have been scorching hot since the home stretch of the regular season, and both feature stud playmakers on both sides of the ball. But today we only care about the fantasy playmakers, as we will be assembling a DFS lineup in DraftKings Showdown mode.
ng-sportingnews.com
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giants-Eagles FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests
In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER
The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
As we enter the divisional round, the number of games on the slate continues to shrink, but daily fantasy football players still have a bevy of tournaments in which to compete. To help navigate through the second round of the playoffs, we've put together our favorite full-slate FanDuel lineup in an attempt to lead you to some NFL DFS cash when it's all said and done.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more
The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Christian Wood out? Thumb injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavs forward
The Mavericks just took another hit to their frontcourt depth. Dallas will be without Christian Wood for an upcoming stretch of games after the 27-year-old forward suffered a thumb injury. The Mavericks were already missing Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from a hamstring tear, so head coach Jason Kidd will be once again be forced to tweak his rotation.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl odds 2023: Chiefs, Bills, 49ers among favorites to win Super Bowl 57 heading into divisional round
Heading into the first week of playoff action, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +350 odds on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+400), Eagles (+500), 49ers (+550), and Bengals (+1100), and those five teams unsurprisingly remain atop the odds board heading into the divisional round.
