Sublette Woman Injured in Finney County Accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 am, 21 miles Northeast of Garden City on K156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27 of Sublette, was traveling Westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel Eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing Southwest in the South ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing Southeast.
Woman dies following a rollover crash in Ford County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 9:30 Monday morning on Fowler Road, just north of Valley Road, southeast of Ensign.
Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission removes gambling devices, cash from SW Kansas convenience store
The Gray County Sheriff's Office announced that they assisted agents with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission to remove gambling devices, cash and more from a convenience store in Cimmaron.
Gambling Devices Seized from Cimarron KS Business
On Wednesday, January 18th, at around 10 AM members of the Gray County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Agents with a search warrant at Corner Market (Presto) at 111 E Ave A in Cimarron Kansas. As a result suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, documents, and cash were seized from the business. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time of this post.
